Out-of-home company Billups announces newest executive hire, Shabnam Irilian

Prior to joining Billups, Shabnam was SVP, Head of Business Operations at Talon Outdoor where she split her tenure between London and San Diego over the last half-decade leading international expansion in the U.K. and U.S. operations. Before that, Shabnam held director positions at Kinetic Worldwide where she delivered excellent client service and campaigns across entertainment, retail, automotive, food and beverage categories.

In Shabnam's new role at Billups, she will focus on developing the company's west coast client relationships and roster while elevating its media practice, operations and new business efforts to organically grow the territory and achieve client retention.

"We are investing in the sharpest talent to help answer the growing client and industry challenges of media planning, buying and measurement at scale and pace," said David Krupp, CEO Americas at Billups. "I've had the opportunity to work with Shabnam and have followed her later career. I am so glad to reunite with her at Billups and for the opportunity our teams will have to benefit from her strong work ethic, capable leadership and exceptional problem-solving skills."

About Billups

Billups is revolutionizing the out-of-home (OOH) media experience. Blending art and science with advanced technology, we lead the industry with scientific targeting, accurate out-of-home measurement, and an innovative AI-powered recommendation engine. Founded in 2003, Billups is the largest domestic, privately held technology and managed services company specializing in OOH, offering strategic planning, buying, production and brand experiences. Billups helps the world's leading brands navigate and optimize their out-of-home investment. Billups is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with 17 offices spanning the U.S. To learn more, visit us at www.billups.com.

