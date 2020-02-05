Out of Home Tea Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Out of Home Tea Market - Overview

The out of home tea report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026 wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year.The report covers all the major trends and technologies expected to play a key role in the out of home tea market over the forecast period.

It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market's growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the out of home tea market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn and Thousand Kgs), across different geographies, including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market.An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every geographic region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the out of home tea market, globally.



Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players present in the market. Product definition chapter helps in understanding different tea types and packaging types of tea along with their end-use segments which are included in the report.



The report segments the global out of home tea on the basis of type, wherein the market is segmented into green tea, black tea, herbal tea, oolong tea, Matcha tea, and others.Furthermore, the market is classified by packaging type into tea bags, loose tea, bottled tea, and canned tea.



By end-use, the market is segmented into restaurants, quick service restaurants, hotels, bars & pubs, café/coffee shop chains, work places, outdoor, and others. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the out of home tea market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.



The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the out of home tea, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments.The comprehensive out of home tea estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.



These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different economic and consumption factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the growth of the out of home tea market.



On the basis of country, the North America market is divided into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Similarly, the Europe market is divided into the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers G.C.C., South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America region includes Brazil and Rest of South America. This report provides all the essential information required to understand the out of home tea and its types. Furthermore, Porter's Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the out of home tea market. This report also provides the value chain analysis for the market, which explains the participants of the value chain.



Tata Global Beverages Ltd., Costa Ltd., Celestial Seasonings, Inc., Nestle S.A., The Republic of Tea, Tenfu Corporation, Bettys and Taylors Group Limited, Kusmi Tea, Peet's Coffee & Tea, Unilever Group, Starbucks Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Associated British Foods, and Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company Plc. are some of the major players operating in the global out of home tea market profiled in this study. Details such as business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.



The out of home tea market is segmented as below.



Out of Home Tea Market



By Type

Black tea

Green tea

Herbal tea

Matcha tea

Oolong tea

Others



By Packaging Type

Loose tea

Tea bags

Bottled tea

Canned tea



By End-use

Quick Service Restaurants

Restaurants

Bars & Pubs

Hotels

Café/Coffee Shop Chains

Work Places

Outdoor

Others



By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



