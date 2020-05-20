Outbreak of COVID-19 to Boost the Growth of Global Sterilization Services Market During the Tenure of 2019 to 2027, TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a report by Transparency Market Research, improper sterilizations can lead to severe infections to the children. Moreover, inadequate sterilization has been the major concern that is hampering the growth of industries such as healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Owing to the rising demand for better sterilized products, the global sterilization services market is projected to grow exponentially in during the tenure of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the outbreak of COVID-19 has also propelled the demand for sterilization services across the globe. This is also boosting the growth of global sterilization services market during the forecast of 2019 to 2027.

Major Findings in Global Sterilization Services Market Study

The gas modalities segment under method category accounted for major market share in 2018. The ethylene oxide gas sterilization process is the most frequently used sterilization process due to its effectiveness, low cost, and compatibility with a range of materials. These factors are expected to drive the sub-segment during the forecast period.

The contract sterilization services segment under type category accounted for the largest market share in 2018. Growth of the segment can be attributed to rise in prevalence of hospital-acquired infections and high adoption of contract sterilization services.

The offsite sterilization services segment in terms of mode of delivery accounted for major market share in 2018 and the trend is anticipated to continue in the near future. Increase in admissions in hospitals, developing healthcare business environment, and significant improvement in healthcare service offerings are expected to drive the segment during the forecast period.

Key Drivers Boosting the Growth of Global Sterilization Services Market

Developing Technological Advancements to Boost the Growth of the Market

Technology is playing a key role in the growth of the global sterilization services market. This is because, with developing technologies the production of sterilizers and sterilizer disposal units can be made possible. Owing to these technological developments, the global sterilization services market is projected to witness a upward curve during the tenure of 2019 to 2027.

Increasing Cases of Hospital Acquired Diseases Propels the Growth

Since, there is a major threat of COVID-19 across the globe, hospitals are one of the most infected places. This increases the chances of HAIs or hospital acquired infections which are adding to the death tolls due to Corona Virus. Since there is a high demand of proper sanitization of equipment and surrounding, the global sterilization services market is projected to grow exponentially during 2019 to 2027.

Global Sterilization Services Market: Regional Analysis

North America is projected to hold the largest share in the global sterilization services market. This dominance of the region is attributed the presence of various players in the U.S. Moreover, U.S. is the highest Corona Virus affected country in the world, which means that there is a high demand for sterilization services in the country. This is the major factor that helped North America to achieve lion's share in the global sterilization services market.

Competitive Analysis

The global sterilization services market is highly progressive yet highly fragmented. The nature of the market is the result of presence of various prominent players. However, due to this the new players are unable to enter the global sterilization services market. To overcome this situation, the new players are merging and collaborating with the established players of global sterilization services market.

The global sterilization services market is segmented on the basis of

Sterilization Services Market, by Product

Gas Modalities

Ethylene Oxide



Others

R adiation Modalities

Gamma



Electron Beam



Others

Steam

Others

Sterilization Services Market, by Type

Contract Sterilization Services

Sterilization Validation Services

Sterilization Services Market, by End User

Medical Device Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Sterilization Services Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

