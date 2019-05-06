Outcome Health Announces Partnership with Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network

CHICAGO, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcome Health, a healthcare innovation company focused on evolving the point-of-care market, today announced a partnership with Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN), the first national patient-based advocacy organization for bladder cancer. The two organizations will launch a nationwide educational campaign to increase public awareness about bladder cancer and prevention directly to patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals at the point of care.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 80,000 Americans will be diagnosed with bladder cancer this year. Outcome Health collaborated with BCAN to distribute creative assets (digital posters and videos) across its nationwide digital platform to elevate bladder cancer awareness, including research and educational resources, for audiences at the point of care.

"BCAN is on the front-lines advocating for greater public awareness and increased funding for research to identify effective treatments and eventually a cure for bladder cancer," said Andrea Maddox-Smith, BCAN's CEO. "Our partnership with Outcome Health will allow us to reach people while they're with their doctor, making both parties aware of the signs and symptoms of bladder cancer before it's too late."

In recognition of Bladder Cancer Awareness month in May, Outcome Health will distribute BCAN's message across its platform, which includes technologies such as Waiting Room TV screens, which can promote specialty-specific content and deliver lifestyle management videos to patients' pre-consultation, and Exam Room Wallboards, which offer access to 3D anatomical renderings for use during the consultation.

"Men are three to four times more likely to be diagnosed with bladder cancer than women, which is why we've ensured that BCAN's message will be deployed to our devices at urologists' offices across the country," said Heidi Anderson, Chief Growth Officer of Outcome Health. "Early detection is critical for a better prognosis, and Outcome is proud to support BCAN's medical and research professionals who are dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of bladder cancer."

About Outcome Health

Outcome Health is a healthcare innovation company reinventing the point of care to facilitate better outcomes for patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals. Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations, health advocacy groups, leading content creators and brand sponsors, Outcome Health makes critical moments more impactful by bringing educational content into the physician's office. Our BPA-certified digital network spans waiting, exam and infusion rooms across the country, serving impactful content when it's most needed.

About Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network

Since 2005, BCAN has been the leading voice for bladder cancer in the US, providing resources to those diagnosed with the disease as well as their families, caregivers and the medical community. The organization is setting the agenda for bladder cancer by promoting and funding collaborative, cutting-edge research programs, and providing critical patient support and education services. For more information, visit www.bcan.org or call 1-888-901-BCAN (2226).

