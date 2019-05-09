Outcome Health Completes Comprehensive Recapitalization And Secures Significant New Equity Capital

CHICAGO, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcome Health, a healthcare innovation company focused on making the point of care experience more meaningful for patients and physicians, today announced that it has reached an agreement to complete a recapitalization in partnership with its lenders and investors. The agreement provides for a significant new equity capital investment and positions Outcome Health for continued leadership and growth in point of care.

"This is a tremendous result and we are elated by the support from both existing and new investors who believe in our unique ability to innovate and transform point of care," said Matt McNally, Chief Executive Officer, Outcome Health. "Looking ahead, we will be better able to execute on our strategy, invest in our future growth and drive value for all our stakeholders."

Through the recapitalization, Littlejohn & Co., LLC ("Littlejohn"), a leading middle-market private investment firm, is acquiring a majority interest in Outcome Health. Gentry Klein, a Managing Director at Littlejohn, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Matt McNally and the dedicated management team at Outcome Health. Under their stewardship, the company has been transformed into the leader in validation, auditing, and campaign measurement in the rapidly growing point of care marketing space. We are excited to invest in the preeminent industry platform and support Outcome Health to provide best-in-class service to their customers and partners."

The company plans to use the proceeds from its recapitalization to fund its long-term strategic plan, which was validated by third-party experts in the media and pharmaceutical marketing sectors.

About Outcome Health

Outcome Health is a healthcare innovation company reinventing the point of care to facilitate better outcomes for patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals. Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations, health advocacy groups, leading content creators and brand sponsors, Outcome Health makes critical moments more impactful by bringing educational content into the physician's office. Our BPA-certified digital network spans waiting, exam and infusion rooms across the country, serving impactful content when it's most needed.

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC

Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in middle market companies. With over $10 billion in regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.

