Outdoor Christmas Village and Christmas Show Featuring Broadway Stars With Free Admission Hosted At The Life Christian Church In West Orange, NJ

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Life Christian Church (TLCC) announced they will host "Hope for the Holidays: A TLCC Christmas Village & Show" this December 17-20 at their West Orange Campus at 747 Northfield Avenue. This religious event is free and open to the public.

The "Hope for the Holidays" experience is led by Executive Producers and New York City Broadway stars Haven Burton and Denny Paschall, who have performed in Rent, Shrek the Musical and other acclaimed productions. "The name explains exactly what our mission is," Burton said. "With so many traditions cancelled this year, we want to take back the most wonderful time of the year and safely provide people with hope."

The religious event will feature an outdoor Christmas village on the church's 8-acre property, as well as an indoor show, at a limited capacity of 150 people per show, in their 700 seat main auditorium. The outdoor village will feature a Christmas Market-inspired bazaar filled with local artisans, a professionally designed walkthrough light display, and six original window displays dressed by local fashion designers and artists to tell the Christmas story as a precursor to the indoor show.



The 35-minute TLCC Christmas Show performance will feature Christmas classics performed by Broadway stars with local talent through dance, song, spoken word and more. There will be 11 opportunities to see the TLCC Christmas Show between opening night on December 17 and the final performance on December 20. Attendees must reserve their free seats ahead of time, where they must answer a series of health screening questions, at http://Christmas.TLCC.org

Lead Pastor and Founder of TLCC, Terry A. Smith, noted, "Christmas is centered around an amazing story of hope. Coming to the end of a challenging year for many, I believe our neighbors could benefit from a positive, family-friendly and hope-filled experience right now. And that's why everyone is invited."

Throughout the village and show experiences, COVID-19 precautions will be followed strictly and to the highest standard, such as cleaning indoor spaces thoroughly before and after each show using sanitizing misting equipment, requiring masks for all attendees, checking attendees' temperatures before entering the show and placing hand sanitizer stations throughout indoor and outdoor spaces. TLCC has also installed Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization, an HVAC air quality sanitizer which attacks and kills viruses, mold spores, and bacteria, for indoor spaces inside their building. For more information about TLCC safety procedures, visit http://Christmas.tlcc.org/safety

For more information about the event, visit Christmas.tlcc.org. To become a sponsor of this event, visit http://TLCC.org/sponsor



ABOUT THE LIFE CHRISTIAN CHURCH OF NJ

The Life Christian Church is a non-denominational faith community with locations in West Orange and Paramus, New Jersey. The church was founded 29 years ago by Pastor Terry Smith, author of The Hospitable Leader, and has grown from 54 members to a church family approaching 3,000 people. The New Jersey congregation has a robust leadership culture and a diverse background of individuals drawing from more than 132 surrounding communities in the New York City metro area. Learn more at www.TLCC.org

