Outdoor Clothing Market to Reach US$ 13.9 Bn by 2021; TMR Study

Need for better comfort and convenience of clothing in leisure and adventure activities, especially among millennials and women creating vast room for growth for companies in outdoor clothing market

Rise in adoption of clothing products made of natural material expanding horizon; Asia Pacific to offer new revenue streams by offering enormous product penetration scope in near future

ALBANY, N.Y., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The best outdoor clothing brands in the world are geared toward incorporating high-quality and eco-friendly fabrics to develop apparels that can meet user's need for range of leisure and adventure activities. Growing adoption of outdoor clothing for fitness activities increasingly among millennials have influenced outdoor clothing trend. The global valuation of the outdoor clothing market is projected to expand at CAGR of 5.6% during 2022–2031.

Best European outdoor clothing brands are actively exploring e-commerce channels to capitalize on the emerging avenues in Asia Pacific. Players are witnessing maturing demand in Europe, and hence are expected to aim at product innovations. Techwear is rapidly growing as an outdoor clothing trend, which has nudged prominent players to expand their assortment of products in the outdoor clothing market.

The analysts at TMR scrutinizing the various growth dynamics of the outdoor clothing market have observed that women's outdoor clothing presents an incredible avenue. The study also found that rise in outdoor activities has expanded the avenue for new designs and functionalities. Adidas, a prominent outdoor clothing company, is leaning on expansion of their product lines to tap into the latent opportunities.

Grab an Exclusive PDF Brochure of this Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=54528

Key Findings of Outdoor Clothing Market Study

Rise in Outdoor & Recreational Activities Propelling Demand: Rise in number of people in outdoor and recreational activities has helped spur the sales of products in the outdoor clothing market. Outdoor apparels have proliferated in use in hiking, surfing, camping, and mountaineering, and several other adventure sports, find the authors of the TMR study on the outdoor clothing market.

Rise in number of people in outdoor and recreational activities has helped spur the sales of products in the outdoor clothing market. Outdoor apparels have proliferated in use in hiking, surfing, camping, and mountaineering, and several other adventure sports, find the authors of the TMR study on the outdoor clothing market. Leisure and Adventure Activities Present Massive Avenue: Apparel and clothing manufacturers are keenly tapping into the vast revenue potential arising out of rising demand for clothing suitable for leisure and adventure activities especially among millennials. The authors of a recent TMR on the outdoor clothing have found that natural fibers are gaining preference over synthetic materials. A mix of strength and elasticity are some of the key product attributes propelling the popularity of products made of natural fiber in the outdoor clothing market. Best cheap outdoor clothing -brands have reaped incremental avenues on the back of increasing affordability of high-performance outdoor apparels. In this regard, e-commerce platforms have played a pivotal role in increasing access to variety of outdoor clothing product types. However, the study has found brands have suffered loss of revenues from the growing sales of counterfeit products.

Apparel and clothing manufacturers are keenly tapping into the vast revenue potential arising out of rising demand for clothing suitable for leisure and adventure activities especially among millennials. The authors of a recent TMR on the outdoor clothing have found that natural fibers are gaining preference over synthetic materials. A mix of strength and elasticity are some of the key product attributes propelling the popularity of products made of natural fiber in the outdoor clothing market. Best cheap outdoor clothing -brands have reaped incremental avenues on the back of increasing affordability of high-performance outdoor apparels. In this regard, e-commerce platforms have played a pivotal role in increasing access to variety of outdoor clothing product types. However, the study has found brands have suffered loss of revenues from the growing sales of counterfeit products. Techwear Gaining Popularity Especially in Millennials: The past few years have witnessed techwear apparel gathering traction in outdoor clothing market. Manufacturers such as those are keenly leveraging propriety technologies for heat and moisture transport through clothing, which paves the way to breathable and lightweight apparels for various consumer segments.

How outdoor clothing market will recover after covid19 at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=54528

Outdoor Clothing Market: Key Drivers

Changing fashion trends have increased the propensity of consumers toward safety and comfort are underpinning the evolution of the outdoor clothing market

Rise in spending of populations in developing and developed nations on fitness activities is a key driver of the demand for functional outdoor clothing

Outdoor Clothing Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

The opportunities in the Asia Pacific outdoor clothing market are projected to advance at promising pace during the forecast period of 2022–2031. Increasing adoption of western clothing has extended the avenue for commercialization of products in the regional market.

Outdoor Clothing Market: Key Players

Key players include

Patagonia, Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

Puma SE

Nike Inc.

Mizuno Corporation

Hugo Boss AG

VF Corporation

Hanesbrands Inc.

Columbia Sportswear Company

Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=54528

Global Outdoor Clothing Market – Segmentation

Product Type

Top Wear

Shirts & T-Shirts



Jackets & Hoodies

Bottom Wear

Trousers



Shorts



Leggings & Tights

Coveralls

Others

Material

Natural

Cotton



Wool



Leather



Others

Synthetic

Nylon



Polyester



Others

End-user

Men

Women

Kids

Price

Low

Medium

High

Distribution Channel

Online

Company Website



E-commerce Website

Offline

Specialty Stores



Hypermarkets & Supermarkets



Others

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

Browse Latest Consumer and Goods Market Research Reports by TMR:

Smart Clothing Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-clothing-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-clothing-market.html Luxury Apparels Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/luxury-apparels-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/luxury-apparels-market.html Driving Apparel Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/driving-apparel-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research report company providing business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE Transparency Market Research