Outdoor Cushions Market in the US| Increase in The Number of Campers to Boost Growth | Technavio

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Outdoor Cushions Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The residential segment's outdoor cushion market share will expand significantly in the United States. The increased popularity of outdoor living areas in the United States has resulted in a significant demand for outdoor cushions in the residential sector. As a result, there is a growing demand for deck and patio development. Consumer expenditure on deck and patio construction has increased as a result of improving financial conditions and rising income levels, which has led to an increase in consumer spending on leisure experiences in the residential sector.

This increase in number is raising the demand for outdoor furniture in the country and will increase the demand for outdoor cushions. Such increasing demand will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a sample Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40020

Outdoor Cushions Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our outdoor cushions market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the development of environment-friendly materials for outdoor cushions as one of the prime reasons driving the outdoor cushions market growth during the next few years.

Outdoor Cushions Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Brown Jordan International Inc.

Central Garden and Pet Co.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Jordan Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Lowes Companies Inc.

Purple Innovation Inc.

Target Corp.

The Home Depot Inc.

Twin Star International Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Outdoor Cushions Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist outdoor cushions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the outdoor cushions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the outdoor cushions market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of outdoor cushions market vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Hybrid Mattress Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Luxury Furniture Market in APAC by Distribution channel and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Outdoor Cushions Market Scope in the US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.30% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 133.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.72 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Brown Jordan International Inc., Central Garden and Pet Co., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Jordan Manufacturing Co. Inc., Lowes Companies Inc., Purple Innovation Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., and Twin Star International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1



Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2



Exhibit 03: Key Finding 6



Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5



Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7



Exhibit 06: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent Market



Exhibit 08: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis: Home furnishing



2.2.1 Inputs



2.2.2 Inbound logistics



2.2.3 Operations



2.2.4 Outbound logistics



2.2.5 Marketing and sales



2.2.6 Service



2.2.7 Support activities



2.2.8 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets



3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets



Exhibit 12: US - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: US market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021x

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

. 5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Residential

Commercial



Exhibit 21: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 22: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Offline

Offline



Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Services - Market size and forecast 26.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel021-2026

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Foam cushions

Inflatable cushions

Others



Exhibit 35: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 36: Comparison by Type

7.3 Foam cushions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Foam cushions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Foam cushions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Inflatable cushions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Inflatable cushions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Inflatable cushions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by Type

8. Customer Landscape

8.1 Overview

Exhibit 44: Customer landscape

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Increase in the number of campers



9.1.2 Increasing number of luxury hotels



9.1.3 Increase in demand for water-resistant cushions

9.2 Market challenges

9.1.3 Increase in demand for water-resistant cushions



9.2.2 Complexity in inventory management and product sourcing



9.2.3 Emergence of DIY outdoor cushions



Exhibit 45: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Development of environment-friendly material for outdoor cushions



9.3.2 Emergence of custom-made outdoor cushions



9.3.3 Growing online demand for outdoor cushion products

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 46: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 48: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive scenario

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 49: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 50: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Brown Jordan International Inc.

Exhibit 51: Brown Jordan International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Brown Jordan International Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 53: Brown Jordan International Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Exhibit 54: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Jordan Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Exhibit 58: Jordan Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Jordan Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Jordan Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Kohls Corp.

Exhibit 61: Kohls Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Kohls Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Kohls Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Kohls Corp. - Segment focus

11.7 Lowes Companies Inc.

Exhibit 65: Lowes Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Lowes Companies Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Lowes Companies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 68: Lowes Companies Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Pillow Perfect Inc.

Exhibit 69: Pillow Perfect Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Pillow Perfect Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Pillow Perfect Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Purple Innovation Inc.

Exhibit 72: Purple Innovation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Purple Innovation Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Purple Innovation Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 Target Corp.

Exhibit 75: Target Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Target Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Target Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 78: Target Corp. - Key offerings

11.11 The Home Depot Inc.

Exhibit 79: The Home Depot Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 80: The Home Depot Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 81: The Home Depot Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Twin Star International Inc.

Exhibit 82: Twin Star International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Twin Star International Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 84: Twin Star International Inc. - Key offerings

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 ????Market definition



12.1.2 Objective



12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology



Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 88: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio