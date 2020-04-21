Outdoor Edge® Secures Key Win in Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against American Outdoor Brands

The initial suit was filed on January 14, 2020, three days after American Outdoor Brands (AOB) displayed a knife, under the brand "Old Timer" for sale at the Archery Trade Association Show in Indianapolis, January 9-11, 2020. The AOB knife featured a comparable mechanism for locking and releasing a replaceable blade and a similar blade support system to that of Outdoor Edge, thus clearly infringing several Outdoor Edge patents.

After receiving the formal Outdoor Edge complaint, American Outdoor Brands immediately discontinued its efforts to manufacture, market and sell the infringing design.

"We are very excited to have secured a win in our fight to protect the intellectual property of Outdoor Edge. The result clearly reinforces the strength of our patent portfolio and reaffirms our role as a top brand and leading innovator of proprietary cutlery products," said David Bloch, owner. "We will continue to enforce our patent rights against any competitor who copies our ideas or infringes on any of our patents."

In light of the fact that American Outdoor Brands has complied by taking the said product off the market, Outdoor Edge has dismissed its claims against the company without prejudice, preserving its right to enforce its patent rights against AOB and others if the infringing design or another resurfaces.

Outdoor Edge has been granted exclusive rights to 62 inventions or designs in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, France, and China. More specifically, Outdoor Edge owns seven U.S. Utility Patents, 29 U.S. Design Patents, two Chinese Utility Models, and 24 Design Registrations in various foreign countries. Currently, Outdoor Edge has 12 patent applications pending in the U.S. with many more planned.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation markets and distributes more than 18 consumer brands including Smith and Wesson, Thompson Center, Battenfeld Technologies and the Old Timer, Schrade, Uncle Henry, Bubba and Smith and Wesson knife brands.

About Outdoor Edge

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Denver, Outdoor Edge is a leading designer and manufacturer of knives and tools. Today, Outdoor Edge continues to innovate and develop state-of-the-art products for outdoor enthusiasts, game processors, survivalists, handymen and others who require the very best knives and tools available for leisure, work and everyday-carry needs. The company prides itself in offering a variety of products that undergo extensive field-testing in harsh, rugged environments resulting in durable, long-lasting products that come with a lifetime guarantee. For additional information on Outdoor Edge and its full line of products write to: Outdoor Edge, 5000 Osage Street, Suite 800, Denver, CO 80221; call toll-free 800-477-3343; email [email protected]; or visit www.outdooredge.com.

Editorial Contact :

Karen Lutto

210-451-9113 (office)

804-539-6699 (cell)

[email protected]

HOC Website: www.hunteroc.com

SOURCE Outdoor Edge