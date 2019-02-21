Outdoor Enthusiasts Launch Nexgen Outfitters, Offering High-Quality Hunting, Camping and Shooting-Sports Gear

SIDNEY, Neb., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Several avid outdoorsmen and women, committed to the outdoors and to keeping their small-town values and dreams alive, have teamed up to launch Nexgen Outfitters – an e-commerce website offering outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts the finest-quality gear. The website is: https://nexgenof.com

With more than a century of combined experience in the outdoor retail industry, Nexgen Outfitters' leadership understands the importance of quality products, fair prices, and superior customer service.

"Nexgen Outfitters was born out of a passion for the outdoors", said Trent Santero, co-founder of Nexgen Outfitters. "We spend countless hours in the field with friends and family every year, demanding the very best from our gear. We believe in equipment that builds tradition and gear that can be handed down to the next generation to ensure the future of our lifestyle."

In addition to selling gear from world-renowned outdoor brands, Nexgen is designing and building its own Nexgen-branded products.

"Our goal is more than just outfitting you for your next adventure. It's about ensuring that future generations can experience the outdoors the way we did growing up", Santero added.

Nexgen Outfitters acknowledges the invaluable assistance from several programs and agencies that helped make today's launch a reality, including special recognition to Western Nebraska Community College's Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, and the city of Sidney.

"The focus on economic development in Sidney remains at the forefront," said Melissa Norgard, Economic Development Director for Sidney, Nebraska. "The founders of Nexgen Outfitters exemplify what the city looks for in entrepreneurs. The city and state were pleased to offer incentives to assist in getting their business off the ground and running. We are happy they chose to stay in the community, build their business here and offer new opportunities to other residents."

