NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor Furniture, 2018



Summary

The "Outdoor Furniture, 2018", report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the outdoor furniture market (including forecasts up to 2023), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook.



The report focuses on dining and lounging furniture, dining and heating and decorative accessories. Consumer data is based on our 2018 UK outdoor furniture survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.



Outdoor furniture is set to outperform the gardening market in 2018 as the better weather, wage growth, and increasing view from consumers that their gardens are an additional room, drive purchases. However, as the customer journey becomes more multichannel, retailers must adjust their offer accordingly.



Scope

- Outdoor furniture will outperform the overall gardening market in 2018 as the better weather and shoppers increasingly seeing their garden as a social space drives growth.

- Homebase is set to be the biggest loser in outdoor furniture as it attempts to recover from Wesfarmers' disastrous stewardship of the business.

- Buying outdoor furniture is becoming more of a multichannel journey as close to a third of shoppers which purchased online conducted instore research.



Reasons to buy

- Uncover how online will shape the outdoor furniture market over the next five years.

- Find out how stores will be affected by this increasing shift towards multichannel.

- Discover which retailers will become a greater threat within outdoor furniture and how other retailers can defend their share.

- Maximise sales opportunities by better understanding why shoppers buy new garden furniture and what encourages shoppers to select a particular retailer.

- Adjust your strategy to better reflect what customers consider most and how they conduct pre-purchase research?



