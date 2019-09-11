Outdoor in Jax: Green is our Color (It's not Just Beaches in Florida)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The abundant parks and ecological preserves in Jacksonville provide an unforgettable opportunity to escape city life and relax in nature's playground. With more than 80,000 acres of green spaces including 7 State & 2 National parks and 400 city parks and gardens, no matter where you are in Jacksonville, you are never more than 15 minutes away from the eco-adventure of a lifetime!

Bike + Hike: Sure, Florida is flat, but that doesn't mean it is not still a very exciting hiking and biking destination. Jacksonville offers unspoiled natural terrains to get your gears rolling. Explore the 20 miles of trails at Hanna Park in Atlantic Beach , the family-friendly paved trails at the Jacksonville-Baldwin Trail and the beautiful oceanfront Timucuan Trail in North Jacksonville . www.visitjacksonville.com/things-to-do/outdoors.

