Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Market Size to Record USD 913.09 Mn Growth, Growing Influence of Different Retailing Channels - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global outdoor kitchen cabinets market is forecasted to grow by USD 913.09 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.75% between 2021 and 2026. Technavio segments the market by end-user (residential and commercial) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Key points covered in the outdoor kitchen cabinets market study:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Market 2022-2026

Market estimates and forecast 2022-2026

Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth

Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis

Analysis of market share by vendors

Key product launches and regulatory climate

The market is primarily driven by the growing influence of different retailing channels. The popularity of online and offline retailing channels is rising globally. Offline retailers include organized retailers such as manufacturer-branded stores, traditional stores, rental stores, discount stores, warehouse clubs, and designer stores. The number of organized retailers has increased globally. Moreover, e-commerce-based shopping and online retailing have increased with rapid internet penetration. Many major players have launched furniture-specialist online stores or e-commerce-based outlets. Some of the players are also focusing on selling products through other channels such as mobile apps. Thus, the growing influence of different retailing channels will support market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the outdoor kitchen cabinets market include AGA Rangemaster Ltd., Brown Jordan International Inc., Bull Outdoor Products Inc., Coyote Outdoor Living Inc., Danver Stainless Outdoor Kitchens, Ideal Cabinetry LLC, JW Outdoor Cabinets, Lynx Grills Inc., Naturekast Products Inc., Premier Custom Built Inc., Schrapper Fine Cabinetry Inc., Stoll Industries Inc., Trex Co. Inc., TuClad Outdoor Kitchens, Ultimate Outdoor Cabinets, American Outdoor Cabinets LLC, Grillinetics Outdoor Cabinetry, Werever Products Inc., and NewAge Products Inc. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Brown Jordan International Inc. - The company offers outdoor kitchen cabinet products such as base cabinets and grill cabinets.

The company offers outdoor kitchen cabinet products such as base cabinets and grill cabinets. Bull Outdoor Products Inc. - The company offers outdoor kitchen cabinets such as appliance cabinets and base cabinets.

The company offers outdoor kitchen cabinets such as appliance cabinets and base cabinets. Coyote Outdoor Living Inc. - The company offers outdoor kitchen cabinets such as BBQ outdoor kitchen and Grill.

The residential segment will generate maximum revenue in the outdoor kitchen cabinets market and is the leading end-user segment. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rise in home remodeling projects globally and an increase in spending on outdoor living spaces and products such as kitchen cabinets.

North America is expected to dominate the outdoor kitchen cabinets market with a 37% share during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing influence of different retailing channels are driving the growth of the regional market. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the outdoor kitchen cabinets market in North America.

Technavio has categorizes the global outdoor kitchen cabinets market as a part of the global home furnishings market within the global household durables industry. The parent market, the global home furnishings market, covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of home textiles, furniture, floor coverings, and decorative products.

The outdoor kitchen cabinets market is fragmented due to the presence of a significant number of global, regional, and local players. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Product innovation is expected to be a key trend in the market. Vendors compete on various factors, including quality, price, innovation, brand, and variety.

Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 913.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AGA Rangemaster Ltd., Brown Jordan International Inc., Bull Outdoor Products Inc., Coyote Outdoor Living Inc., Danver Stainless Outdoor Kitchens, Ideal Cabinetry LLC, JW Outdoor Cabinets, Lynx Grills Inc., Naturekast Products Inc., Premier Custom Built Inc., Schrapper Fine Cabinetry Inc., Stoll Industries Inc., Trex Co. Inc., TuClad Outdoor Kitchens, Ultimate Outdoor Cabinets, American Outdoor Cabinets LLC, Grillinetics Outdoor Cabinetry, Werever Products Inc., and NewAge Products Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

