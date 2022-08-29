Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market: 44% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Driven by Growing Demand for LED Lighting for Different Applications Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, the pre-and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions. The outdoor landscape lighting market is estimated to grow by USD 664.88 million from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.52% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for outdoor landscape lighting in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising disposable incomes, an increasing number of dual-income households, growing product awareness, and increasing availability of a comprehensive range of product offerings will facilitate the outdoor landscape lighting market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market by End-user, Application, Light Source, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market - Market Dynamics

Major Driver

The key factor driving growth in the outdoor landscape lighting market is the growing demand for LED lighting for different applications.

The commercial viability of LEDs has accelerated their use for different applications, including the ATG and underwater segments. They are increasingly deployed in retail, hospitality, architecture, as well as other commercial and residential applications.

This is increasing the adoption of LED lighting worldwide. The continuous decrease in the average selling price (ASP) of LED is expected to positively affect its penetration and market size considerably in both the residential and commercial sectors during the forecast period. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the global outdoor landscape lighting market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The poor performance of LED lighting at high temperatures will be a major challenge for the outdoor landscape lighting market during the forecast period.

The performance of LED chips and their related products is inversely proportional to temperature. The higher the temperature, the lower the LED performance. Since LED lights work on electricity and electricity generates heat, the constant current results in the light output of an LED varying as a function of its junction temperature. At the high junction, the temperature heats the semiconducting element, resulting in causing the light output to decrease at a faster rate over the long term.

High temperatures do not affect the functioning of traditional lighting due to their warm beams. However, LEDs perform better in a relatively cooler environment as they have a cool beam due to the absence of infrared radiation. This factor, along with LED lighting's high cost, is expected to pose a threat to the overall growth of the global outdoor landscape lighting market.

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market - Company Profiles

The outdoor landscape lighting market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing innovations in technology and expansion of product offerings to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Acuity Brands Inc., ALLIANCE Outdoor Lighting, CAST Lighting LLC, Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., Halco Lighting Technologies LLC, Hubbell Inc., Kichler Lighting LLC, Landscape Forms Inc., LSI Industries Inc., Orbit Industries Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, Oversea Lighting and Electric (M) Sdn. Bhd., Panasonic Corp., Signify NV, VOLT Lighting, WAC Lighting, Wipro Ltd., Cree Inc., etc.

General Electric Co. - The company offers outdoor landscape lighting products such as Evolve EACL, Evolve EALS, and Evolve EALP.

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market - Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into segments such as ATG and underwater.

the market is classified into segments such as ATG and underwater. BY End-user , the market is classified into segments such as Commercial and residential.

, the market is classified into segments such as Commercial and residential. By Light source , the market is classified into segments such as Traditional and LED.

, the market is classified into segments such as Traditional and LED. By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa.

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.52% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 664.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.04 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., ALLIANCE Outdoor Lighting, CAST Lighting LLC, Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., Halco Lighting Technologies LLC, Hubbell Inc., Kichler Lighting LLC, Landscape Forms Inc., LSI Industries Inc., Orbit Industries Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, Oversea Lighting and Electric (M) Sdn. Bhd., Panasonic Corp., Signify NV, VOLT Lighting, WAC Lighting, Wipro Ltd., and Cree Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on North America : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Electrical appliances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Electrical appliances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Electrical appliances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Electrical appliances - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Electrical appliances - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Power cable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Power cable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Power cable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Power cable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Power cable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Electronic wire - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Electronic wire - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Electronic wire - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Electronic wire - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Electronic wire - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Building cable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Building cable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Building cable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Building cable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Building cable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 84: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 85: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 86: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 87: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 88: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 89: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 90: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Belden Inc.

Exhibit 91: Belden Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 92: Belden Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Belden Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 94: Belden Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Belden Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 96: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

Exhibit 100: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 103: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Corning Inc.

Exhibit 105: Corning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Corning Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Corning Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Corning Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Encore Wire Corp.

Exhibit 109: Encore Wire Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Encore Wire Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Encore Wire Corp. - Key offerings

11.8 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 Nexans SA

Exhibit 117: Nexans SA - Overview



Exhibit 118: Nexans SA - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Nexans SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Nexans SA - Segment focus

11.10 Prysmian Spa

Exhibit 121: Prysmian Spa - Overview



Exhibit 122: Prysmian Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Prysmian Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Prysmian Spa - Segment focus

11.11 Southwire Co. LLC

Exhibit 125: Southwire Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 126: Southwire Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Southwire Co. LLC - Key offerings

11.12 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

