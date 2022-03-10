Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market Size to Grow by USD 664.88 Million | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

The market is driven by growing demand for LED lighting for different applications. These lighting solutions are deployed in retail, hospitality, architecture, as well as other commercial and residential applications. This is increasing the adoption of LED lighting worldwide. In addition, the rapid advances in technology in the lighting industry is another factor supporting the outdoor landscape lighting market share growth. The technological transition in the market is trending toward product enhancements in terms of better efficiency and power-saving capabilities. These technological transitions in the market will also encourage vendors to be more responsive to the technological changes that customers need. However, The poor performance of LED lightings at high temperatures will be a major challenge for the outdoor landscape lighting market during the forecast period. The performance of LED chips and their related products is inversely proportional to temperature. The higher the temperature, the lower the LED performance.

The Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market is segmented by Application (ATG and underwater), End-user (commercial and residential), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The ATG segment held the highest market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share during the forecast period with the vendors of this market segment are expected to increasingly adopt LED technology at a moderate rate. This is primarily because LED is energy-efficient and has a long lifecycle. The growing number of outdoor ATG spaces will increase the need for lighting such areas, which undoubtedly will have a positive impact on the growth of the market segment. In terms of Geography, APAC is likely to contribute 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising disposable incomes, an increasing number of dual-income households, growing product awareness, and increasing availability of a comprehensive range of product offerings.

The outdoor landscape lighting market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market Sizing

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market Forecast

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Acuity Brands Inc.

ALLIANCE Outdoor Lighting

CAST Lighting LLC

Eaton Corp. Plc

General Electric Co.

Halco Lighting Technologies LLC

Hubbell Inc.

Kichler Lighting LLC

Landscape Forms Inc.

LSI Industries Inc.

Orbit Industries Inc.

OSRAM Licht AG

Oversea Lighting and Electric (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Panasonic Corp.

Signify NV

VOLT Lighting

WAC Lighting

Wipro Ltd.

Cree Inc.

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.52% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 664.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.04 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., ALLIANCE Outdoor Lighting, CAST Lighting LLC, Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., Halco Lighting Technologies LLC, Hubbell Inc., Kichler Lighting LLC, Landscape Forms Inc., LSI Industries Inc., Orbit Industries Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, Oversea Lighting and Electric (M) Sdn. Bhd., Panasonic Corp., Signify NV, VOLT Lighting, WAC Lighting, Wipro Ltd., and Cree Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Source



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 19: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 21: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 22: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 23: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 24: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 25: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 28: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 ATG - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on ATG - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on ATG - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on ATG - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on ATG - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Underwater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Underwater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Underwater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Underwater - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Underwater - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Source

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Source - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Source - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Source

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Source



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Source

7.3 Traditional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 56: Chart on Traditional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Traditional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Traditional - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Traditional - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 LED - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: Chart on LED - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on LED - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on LED - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on LED - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Source

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Source ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 65: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 66: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 68: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 106: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 109: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 110: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 111: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 112: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 113: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 114: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 115: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 116: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Acuity Brands Inc.

Exhibit 117: Acuity Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Acuity Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Acuity Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Acuity Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 ALLIANCE Outdoor Lighting

Exhibit 121: ALLIANCE Outdoor Lighting - Overview



Exhibit 122: ALLIANCE Outdoor Lighting - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: ALLIANCE Outdoor Lighting - Key offerings

12.5 Cree Inc.

Exhibit 124: Cree Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Cree Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Cree Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Cree Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Eaton Corp. Plc

Exhibit 128: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 129: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news



Exhibit 131: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

12.7 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 133: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 134: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 136: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.8 Halco Lighting Technologies LLC

Exhibit 138: Halco Lighting Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 139: Halco Lighting Technologies LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Halco Lighting Technologies LLC - Key offerings

12.9 Hubbell Inc.

Exhibit 141: Hubbell Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Hubbell Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Hubbell Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Hubbell Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Kichler Lighting LLC

Exhibit 145: Kichler Lighting LLC - Overview



Exhibit 146: Kichler Lighting LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Kichler Lighting LLC - Key offerings

12.11 Signify NV

Exhibit 148: Signify NV - Overview



Exhibit 149: Signify NV - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Signify NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Signify NV - Segment focus

12.12 Wipro Ltd.

Exhibit 152: Wipro Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Wipro Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 157: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 158: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 159: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 160: Research methodology



Exhibit 161: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 162: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 163: List of abbreviations

