Outdoor Sports Apparel Market to grow by USD 4.7 Bn by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by End-user and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The outdoor sports apparel market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The outdoor sports apparel market is poised to grow by USD 4.7 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. 34% of the market growth will originate from North America. Request Free Sample Report.

Outdoor Sports Apparel Market Segmentation

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Outdoor Sports Apparel Market 2022-2026

By End-user

Men



The men's outdoor sports apparel market share will expand significantly during the projected period. When compared to the women's and children's segments of the outdoor sports apparel market, the men's segment is anticipated to experience more pronounced growth in terms of CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is primarily due to the rise in the number of male outdoor sports participants.



Women



Kids

By Geography

North America



North America will account for 34% of the market's growth throughout the projection period. North America's largest market for outdoor sports gear is the US. Compared to other regions, this one will have slower market growth. The growth of the outdoor sports apparel market in North America will be driven by the popularity of these activities over the projection period.

APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

Top Players of the Outdoor Sports Apparel Market

The global outdoor sports apparel market is fragmented due to several global, regional, and domestic vendors. To compete in the market, these vendors adhere to a range of critical inputs, including R&D, technology, labor, and brand. Vendors aim to stand out from the competition by providing cutting-edge outdoor clothes and increasing their market share. Price differentiation between vendors is low owing to high competition.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

adidas AG

ANTA Sports Products Ltd.

Arendicom GmbH

Boardriders Inc.

Callaway Golf Co.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.

Columbia Sportswear Co.

Fenix Outdoor International AG

Iconix International

Li Ning Co. Ltd.

lululemon athletica Inc.

New Balance Athletics Inc

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global outdoor sports apparel market as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market within the textiles, apparel, and luxury goods market. The parent market, the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of apparel, accessories, and luxury goods. The market also includes companies offering apparel, accessories, and luxury goods rental services. The market excludes manufacturers of shoes.

Technavio calculates the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market size based on the combined revenues generated by manufacturers/marketers of textiles, apparel, footwear, accessories, and luxury goods.

For vendors to get a competitive edge during the forecast period, our in-house experts produce thorough information on the value chain and parent market of the outdoor sports apparel market. The value chain of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global outdoor sports apparel industry by value?

What will be the size of the global outdoor sports apparel industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global outdoor sports apparel industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global outdoor sports apparel market?

Why buy?

Add credibility to your strategies

Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

Get a Holistic View of the Market

Outdoor Sports Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2022-2026 $4.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.4 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Arendicom GmbH, Boardriders Inc., Callaway Golf Co., Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co., Fenix Outdoor International AG, Iconix International, Li Ning Co. Ltd., lululemon athletica Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., Yonex Co. Ltd., and ASICS Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Men - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Men - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Women - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Women - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Kids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Kids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Kids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Kids - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Kids - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 adidas AG

Exhibit 93: adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 94: adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 95: adidas AG - Key news



Exhibit 96: adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: adidas AG - Segment focus

10.4 ASICS Corp.

Exhibit 98: ASICS Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 99: ASICS Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: ASICS Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 101: ASICS Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: ASICS Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Columbia Sportswear Co.

Exhibit 103: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Li Ning Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Li Ning Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Li Ning Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Li Ning Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 lululemon athletica Inc.

Exhibit 111: lululemon athletica Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: lululemon athletica Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: lululemon athletica Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: lululemon athletica Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 115: Nike Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Nike Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Nike Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Nike Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 PUMA SE

Exhibit 120: PUMA SE - Overview



Exhibit 121: PUMA SE - Business segments



Exhibit 122: PUMA SE - Key news



Exhibit 123: PUMA SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: PUMA SE - Segment focus

10.10 Under Armour Inc.

Exhibit 125: Under Armour Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 VF Corp.

Exhibit 129: VF Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: VF Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: VF Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 132: VF Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: VF Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Yonex Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Yonex Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Yonex Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Yonex Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Yonex Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

