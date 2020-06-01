Outdoor storage sheds, other items being sold at auction in Woodtex bankruptcy

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scores of manufactured sheds, portable garages, cabins and other types of outdoor storage are being sold at auction as part of the bankruptcy of Woodtex. McLemore Auction Company, of Nashville, is conducting the auctions.

Most sheds are located at different retail locations around the country and are selling with no reserve. McLemore was retained by Michael Gigandet, Bankruptcy Trustee for Woodtex and other associated entities.

"Sheds like these are especially popular among small outdoor businesses and homeowners who need room to store lawn tractors, mowers, tillers and other tools. Some are also built in the style of cabins, with porches, dormer windows and architectural shingles," said Will McLemore, president of the company.

The auctions are being held online at www.mclemoreauction.com grouped by location, with the largest group in Himrod, New York, the Woodtex headquarters. That auction will include tools, building materials and other items. Upcoming auctions will sell assets in Jarrell, Texas; Monroe, Georgia; West Columbia, South Carolina; Fair Play, South Carolina; Elgin, South Carolina, and Lewiston, New York.

"It's up to buyers to move the sheds to their locations, but we have vendors lined up for those who need help," said McLemore.

Individuals seeking additional information may visit www.mclemoreauction.com .

McLemore Auction, based in Nashville, sells equipment, personal property and real estate at online auction.

Carl Carter

205-910-1952

SOURCE McLemore Auction

Related Links

http://www.mclemore.com

