Outdoor Wedding Specialist, ScenicLasVegasWeddings.com, Presents Newest Nuptial Photography Location - the Vistas of 'Fire Rock'

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScenicLasVegasWeddings.com (Scenic) recently announced its newest backdrop for the perfect wedding photo: the bright red sandstone and mountain ranges of Fire Rock. A rare opportunity to immortalize a wedding in a stunning location, Scenic has regularly provided perfect wedding locations for over two decades. A full-service wedding company, Scenic features packages that include a wide range of options from traditional vintage-chapels to sprawling outdoor celebrations perfect for the whole family. Many of the photo locations offered are exclusive to Scenic and every wedding package comes with free limo service included.

Fire Rock Weddings by ScenicLasVegasWeddings.com Fire Rock Weddings by ScenicLasVegasWeddings.com

"We're very excited to announce the Fire Rock location as our newest wedding destination," said Trey Tomsik, photographer and Scenic founder. "When you've been taking pictures as long as we have, you tend to know quickly what setting will or will not work. Fire Rock is literally breathtaking – the brick and scarlet hues of the layered sandstone, set against the cobalt and royal blue of the sky, is unlike anything you've ever seen. It works so well to create a blaze of colors that captures the importance of a wedding day unlike any other setting I've seen. And we're the only wedding company to offer this location as an exclusive option for our couples."

Scenic Las Vegas Weddings: A Picture-Perfect Day

Scenic features a variety of wedding photography along with vow renewals, anniversary photoshoots, and family event packages. All events and photoshoots are designed to be cost effective and stress free. Multiple locations include:

Valley of Fire: The most popular choice for a reason, the Valley of Fire State Park package and photoshoot reveals countless opportunities for stunning photographs, including crimson sunset skies and sprawling stone vistas splashed with light. The perfect location for Sunset Weddings and large groups.

The most popular choice for a reason, the package and photoshoot reveals countless opportunities for stunning photographs, including crimson sunset skies and sprawling stone vistas splashed with light. The perfect location for Sunset Weddings and large groups. Eldorado Canyon Ghost Town: For those looking for a rustic and vintage chapel experience straight out of an old western movie, Eldorado Canyon includes historic buildings, antique cars, classic gas stations, and mountain backdrops complete with iconic cactuses and western desert charm.

For those looking for a rustic and vintage chapel experience straight out of an old western movie, Eldorado Canyon includes historic buildings, antique cars, classic gas stations, and mountain backdrops complete with iconic cactuses and western desert charm. The Vegas Strip: Another classic but unforgettable package, Vegas Strip packages can include a variety of photos like the iconic Las Vegas sign, Bellagio water show, locations at the Venetian Resort, the Fremont Street area, and the Mirage waterfall/volcano.

Another classic but unforgettable package, Vegas Strip packages can include a variety of photos like the iconic sign, Bellagio water show, locations at the Venetian Resort, the Fremont Street area, and the Mirage waterfall/volcano. Grand Canyon: An exclusive package that includes a helicopter ride to view Hoover Dam, Lake Mead, and the wonders of the Grand Canyon, ceremony and pictures take place on a cliff along the edge of the Colorado River – with all of the splendor of the canyon valley floor.

An exclusive package that includes a helicopter ride to view Hoover Dam, Lake Mead, and the wonders of the Grand Canyon, ceremony and pictures take place on a cliff along the edge of the Colorado River – with all of the splendor of the canyon valley floor. Many other wedding destinations, including Lake Mead, Tule Springs, and Spring Mountain Ranch .

Learn more about how to plan an unforgettable celebration with perfect photos by visiting ScenicLasVegasWeddings.com online. Or follow them on social media to view sample pictures: Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, Vimeo, Flickr.

About ScenicLasVegasWeddings.com

Founded in 2009, ScenicLasVegasWeddings.com is a team of professional photographers and wedding planners for engagement, wedding, and other family events. Unlike typical, high volume Vegas wedding planners, Scenic features full-service ceremonies coordinated with floral needs, hair and makeup, transportation, reception locations, and of course, the wedding photos. With some of the most exclusive locations in the country – like the Vegas Strip, Nelson Ghost Town, Red Rock Canyon, and the newly added Fire Rock – Scenic guarantees wedding memories to last a lifetime. Explore the range of options and plan a beautiful celebration at: www.ScenicLasVegasWeddings.com.

Media Contact:

Trey Tomsik

(702) 515-1100

[email protected]

SOURCE ScenicLasVegasWeddings.com

Related Links

http://www.sceniclasvegasweddings.com

