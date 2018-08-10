Outer Banks Welcomes Military Travelers

MANTEO, N.C., Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outer Bank Visitors Bureau shared its appreciation of the U.S. Armed Forces today by unrolling the new military service portal at outerbanks.org, filled with itinerary ideas and travel deals to more easily discover the OBX community's shared military history. "So much of the Outer Banks culture has been built on our community's relationship with those who serve," explains Lee Nettles, Executive Director. "The Lifesaving Service surfmen at Kill Devil Hills were instrumental in assisting the Wright Brothers with their experiments; Army Brigadier General Billy Mitchell conducted strategic air power demonstrations sinking battleships off Hatteras in 1923; and the Navy, Coast Guard and Civil Air Patrol all protected Outer Banks shores and defended Allied shipping lanes from submarine attacks during World War II. The history is everywhere you look."

Visitors can see re-enactments of practice drills from the late 1800's at Chicamacomico Lifesaving Station Historic Site on Hatteras Island, in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The Rodanthe, NC attraction is one of many historical points on the OBX that may interest military travelers.

One example of that culture of heroism can be embraced at the Chicamacomico Lifesaving Station Historic Site on Hatteras Island. The public is invited to participate in the 100th Anniversary of the Mirlo Rescue on August 16, where the station's valiant effort to rescue the crew of a World War I-era torpedoed fuel tanker will be commemorated. The extraction of 42 sailors from a burning ocean stands as one of the most revered rescues in U.S. Coast Guard annals. On September 29, the public can immerse themselves in Orville and Wilbur's journey to crack the problem of powered flight, when the Wright Brothers National Memorial visitor center reopens officially with new exhibits after two years of renovations. The brothers would go on to sign the first military contract in aviation history.

The Outer Banks VFW Post 10950 will host a celebration at The Soundside Event Site in Nags Head of the brave lives lost on another unforgettable day in the nation's history on September 11. Returning this fall, the Dare County Arts Council will host Veterans Week, November 1-11 with live entertainment to support the Veterans Writing Project. "The interest in supporting veterans and the men and women who serve has always been part of the Outer Banks way of life," says Nettles. "We're proud to share ways the public can easily experience that part of the island's legacy while visiting."

