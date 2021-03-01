Outer Banks West/Currituck Sound KOA Opens Its 2021 Camping Season on April 1

COINJOCK, N.C., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outer Banks West/Currituck Sound KOA ("Outer Banks West KOA") kicks off its 2021 camping season on Thursday, April 1st, extending through Sunday, November 28th. With more than 240 sites – including waterfront deluxe cabins, RV rentals, full hook-up RV sites, and tent sites – arranged artfully across 480 acres of secluded woods and four miles of Currituck Sound waterfront, Outer Banks West KOA provides campers and glampers with natural beauty, modern amenities, and exceptional service.

The 2020 recipient of Currituck County Chamber of Commerce's "Most Attractive Business" award, Outer Banks West KOA is located just 30 minutes from the Outer Banks, showcases stunning views of the Currituck Sound, and features a range of updated camping and glamping options, including:

Waterfront Deluxe Cabins , which sleep six and offer all the comforts of home, with a full kitchen and bath, a queen bed in the master, a full under twin bunk in the second bedroom, a full pull-out couch in the living area, air conditioning, cable TVs, a furnished and screened porch, furnished patio, charcoal grill, and fire pit;

, which sleep six and offer all the comforts of home, with a full kitchen and bath, a queen bed in the master, a full under twin bunk in the second bedroom, a full pull-out couch in the living area, air conditioning, cable TVs, a furnished and screened porch, furnished patio, charcoal grill, and fire pit; Waterfront and Inland RV Rentals , which also accommodate up to six people, are pet-friendly, and feature a full kitchen and bath, furnished outdoor patio, fire ring, and charcoal grill;

, which also accommodate up to six people, are pet-friendly, and feature a full kitchen and bath, furnished outdoor patio, fire ring, and charcoal grill; Deluxe RV Sites boasting a gravel pad, 30/50-amp connections and full hook-up, patio and outdoor furniture, a brick fire pit, and charcoal grill;

boasting a gravel pad, 30/50-amp connections and full hook-up, patio and outdoor furniture, a brick fire pit, and charcoal grill; Seasonal RV Sites for extended stays that include exclusive perks and eliminate the stress of setting up and packing up, fluctuating rates, and finding available sites during high demand periods;

for extended stays that include exclusive perks and eliminate the stress of setting up and packing up, fluctuating rates, and finding available sites during high demand periods; Standard Back-In and Pull-Through RV Sites with waterfront views, complete with a gravel pad, 30/50-amp, and full hook-up; and

with waterfront views, complete with a gravel pad, 30/50-amp, and full hook-up; and Rustic Tent Sites for those who want to unplug completely.

With four miles of waterfront property, Outer Banks West KOA offers more shoreline for guests than any other campground on the Currituck Sound. Also awaiting this season's campers is a full lineup of themed events from Easter to Halloween and everything in between, as well as fun daily family-friendly activities. Guests can cast a line from one of four on-site fishing piers, launch a boat from the campground's two ramps, rent kayaks and paddleboards for the whole family, and enjoy the Wibit Sports Floating Fun Zone. The campground offers even more amenities on dry land, including volleyball courts, nature trails, a jump pad, golf cart rentals, an arcade, and a dog park.

For those looking to explore the surrounding area, Outer Banks West KOA is conveniently located about a half hour to the Outer Banks, just 24 miles to H2OBX Waterpark, and a short drive to Jarvisburg and Grandy, where guests can enjoy some of Coastal North Carolina's best shopping, dining, and entertainment options. The campground's complimentary water taxi also ferries guests on a scenic ride across the Currituck Sound to Corolla, where plenty more great shopping and restaurant options await.

"This is the perfect place for the perfect family camping experience," said Robin Helfant, general manager of Outer Banks West KOA. "This is a truly unique property. With Currituck Sound sunrises over the Outer Banks, magnificent sunsets, and plentiful amenities, our team is committed to making 'happy campers!' We couldn't be more excited about the opening of our second season."

"Since we bought the Outer Banks West KOA a couple of years ago, we wanted this campground to be worthy of its surroundings," added Todd Burbage, principal and CEO of Blue Water Development, the owner of Outer Banks West KOA. "We're committed to continuously improving the campground – both physically and experientially – so generations of families can make camping memories right here on the Currituck Sound. We've completed so many updates to the campground over the last year, and we're excited to share what's new with our Outer Banks West KOA campers this year."

The campground launches its 2021 camping season with an Easter-themed event for the entire family, complete with a glow-in-the-dark Easter egg hunt, games for all ages, and pictures with Peter Cottontail. To celebrate opening weekend, Outer Banks West KOA is also offering a special promotion – "Stay 7 Nights & Pay for Just 5!" with Promo Code WEEKLONG – to encourage campers to stay longer and experience more of the campground and surrounding coast. Reservations can be made ahead of the campground's official opening by calling either (252) 453-2732 or (800) 562-3136; or by visiting their website .

ABOUT OUTER BANKS WEST/CURRITUCK SOUND KOA

Outer Banks West/Currituck Sound KOA is a campground affiliated with Kampgrounds of America that is situated on a 480-acre peninsula of secluded woods and waterfront along the Currituck Sound. Outer Banks West KOA's camping season extends from April 1 through November 28, and campers have the option to reserve RVs, deluxe cabins, waterfront or inland RV sites, seasonal RV sites, and tent camping sites. Outer Banks West KOA is owned and operated by Blue Water Hospitality, a Maryland-based property company known for developing high-quality commercial and hospitality properties along the East Coast. For more information, visit koa.com/campgrounds/outer-banks-west/ .

ABOUT BLUE WATER DEVELOPMENT

Founded by Jack and Todd Burbage in 2002, Blue Water specializes in developing and managing campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established it as a hospitality industry leader. With two dozen resort-area properties in East Coast states, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. More information is available at BWDC.com .

CONTACT

Liz Holman

Gaffney Bennett PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Outer Banks West/Currituck Sound KOA

Related Links

https://koa.com/campgrounds/outer-banks-west

