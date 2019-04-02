OuterBox, a Leader in eCommerce Website Development and Search Engine Marketing, Celebrates Its 15th Year in Business Today

AKRON, Ohio, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, OuterBox has shown strong, consistent growth since CEO Justin Smith founded the modest start-up in his two-bedroom apartment in 2004. Over the last 15 years, the company's ability to stay one step ahead of emerging eCommerce trends and search engine algorithm updates has positioned OuterBox as an authority in the eCommerce and digital marketing industries.

In just over a decade-and-a-half of business, OuterBox has gained local, regional, and national recognition for its work in website development and related digital marketing services, including making the Inc. 500 List in 2012, receiving the NEO Success Award 2 years in a row, and being named one of the Top 10 Marketing Firms in Crain's Cleveland Business Magazine. More recently, OuterBox was named the #1 eCommerce SEO Company in the USA by TopSEOs.com, a website dedicated to rating and ranking the best SEO companies and agencies and an eCommerce SEO Market Leader by Clutch.com.

Calling the 6,000 sq. ft. third floor of Akron's historic Kaiser Building home since 2012, OuterBox took control of the second floor in the fall of 2018, and soon after announced plans to open a second location in a new city.

The new OuterBox location will officially open for business in the Columbus, Ohio metropolitan area in May 2019.

"It's been an amazing 15 years for sure, and with the expansion into Columbus this year we've reached another important milestone in our company's rich young history," says Justin Smith, Founder & CEO, who credits his staff for OuterBox's success. "We've made some solid business decisions over the years, but it's been our dedication to hiring the very best tech talent that NE Ohio has to offer that has truly separated us from our competition. At the end of the day, it's our people that work hard day in and day out to give our clients the best results possible."

About OuterBox - A National Leader in SEO & Web Development

Launched in 2004, OuterBox is an eCommerce focused website design company, providing custom web development and digital marketing services to clients across the nation. OuterBox offers award-winning search engine marketing services, including SEO and PPC Management for Google Ads (formerly Adwords), as well as other paid advertising platforms. Boasting a team of over 50 in-house employees, OuterBox has plans to open a second location in Columbus, Ohio later this year.

