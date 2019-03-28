Outermost Technology Announced the Closing of a Seed Series Funding

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Outermost Technology announces the successful raise of funding from an undisclosed investor. The company will use the funding to upgrade its service system that is focused on the semiconductor, LED, and self-driving auto industries.

This initial investment will enable Outermost Technology to further expedite its current business model development with expectations to promote its growth as a high technology service provider in metrology, reverse engineering, reliability, failure analysis, and thin film deposition. The funding will also be used to develop a new platform for the optimization of the workflow and the data analysis of service projects.

About the Company

Outermost Technology is a high technology service company in Santa Clara, California specializing in material analysis, reverse engineering, reliability, and failure analysis. For more information, please visit www.outermost-tech.com.

