OutFit Named Honorable Mention in the Wellness Category of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and the public health crises.

OutFit – a new innovative mobile fitness service bringing convenient, affordable, expert-led private training and group fitness classes to parks and neighborhoods – was named honorable mention in the wellness category. Founder Randy Hetrick, a former Navy SEAL and Founder of TRX®, launched OutFit's pilot program in Broward County, FL in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic when many of the fitness industry's most seasoned trainers and innovators found themselves out of work and gyms closed everywhere. Hetrick brought together a team of veteran fitness industry executives to form OutFit.

OutFit delivers large, circuit-style classes that are open workouts conveniently located in beautiful public spaces coined "training grounds." The 50-minute class provides the perfect blend of strength, cardio, flexibility, and fun. Each class is led by an expertly trained fitness coach, named an "OutFitter in Charge," who arrives in a customized fitness van equipped with TRX® training gear and a heart-pumping sound and timing system.

Perfect for someone who is results-obsessed but time-challenged, OutFit also offers private training in personal spaces and homes or any place of choice with its premium-level, private concierge service.

OutFit's roster of diverse outdoor classes includes 16 different formats of its signature HIIT (high intensity interval training) classes, as well as OutFit's Power Yoga Flow, and outdoor Zumba®.

The World Changing Ideas Awards showcase winners, finalists, and honorable mentions—with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters select award winners from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.

Fast Company's Summer 2022 issue (on newsstands May 10, 2022) will showcase some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges. The issue highlights probiotics for coral reefs, easy-to-assemble kit homes for refugees or disaster survivors, a 3D printed vaccine patch, an electric truck, a system to heat homes from the waste heat of a name-brand factory, and prosecutor-initiated resentencing for overly long prison sentences.

"We are grateful and humbled to be among the honorable mentions in the wellness category of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards," said Hetrick. "We only launched OutFit a year ago, with the goal to deliver inspiring, expert-led boutique exercise experiences that are convenient, fun, and affordable to the community. Achieving recognition like this so early in our development means that we're doing things the right way. And it inspires us in our mission to rule the outdoor fitness landscape and deliver inspiring, affordable exercise experiences that change lives."

"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

OutFit is a mobile fitness franchise that delivers expertly led, outdoor fitness services to consumers via a simple and affordable app-based monthly subscription. The company was created by Randy Hetrick, the founder of TRX, as a spinoff venture to serve the exercise needs of the 80% of Americans who do not currently belong to gyms, and ultimately, to provide affordable franchise ownership opportunities to entrepreneurial personal trainers, group fitness instructors, and others seeking to build their own businesses. OutFit accesses public spaces, neighborhood cul-de-sacs, and other open areas to deliver a variety of outdoor exercise experiences. Customers can join large "open" community workouts, or order "private" individual and small group personal training delivered to their driveways and curbsides. OutFit gives back by offering FREE Unlimited Family Memberships to all active duty municipal First Responders (Fire, Police, EMTs) and their immediate family members, in the communities that OutFit serves. OutFit was named honorable mention in the wellness category of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards.

To learn more about OutFit's services and subscriptions, visit www.OutFitTraining.com. For more information on OutFit's franchise opportunities, contact Anthony Pribonic, Director of Franchise Operations, at (814) 323-6262 or email [email protected].

