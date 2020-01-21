OUTFRONT Media Awarded Long-Term Advertising Contract By The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that it has been awarded the advertising franchise for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority ("WMATA"). OUTFRONT Media has operated the current contract since July 2014. The new contract will commence July 2020 with an initial 10-year term and two subsequent five-year extensions at WMATA's option.

Washington, D.C. is the sixth largest market in the U.S. according to Nielsen Media Research, and the WMATA network of 1,100 railcars and 1,648 buses supported 295 million passenger trips in 2018.

"We are excited to be continuing our successful partnership with WMATA, and the addition of 1,500 new Liveboard digital displays to the Metrorail system will enhance both the ridership experience and the advertising opportunities," said Jeremy Male, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OUTFRONT Media. "Washington, D.C. is an extremely important and technologically forward market, and this digital expansion complements similar media networks in New York City, Boston, Minneapolis and San Francisco. We look forward to growing this important resource for WMATA and its customers."

