OUTFRONT Media Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Sep 07, 2022, 15:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. ( NYSE: OUT) announced today that Jeremy Male, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time.  A live and replay audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

