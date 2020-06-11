OUTFRONT Media Provides No to Low Cost Billboard Space For Local Businesses Across The Country

NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today an out of home offering for local businesses as reopening begins in various states across the country. OUTFRONT is offering static and digital billboard space at no to low cost in various markets as part of their #GrowStronger business stimulus program, to give local businesses support and promotion during the crisis recovery period.

The out of home assets provide businesses with an expansive platform to share tailored messaging and creative in strategic locations to reach both their new and existing consumers. As many businesses continue to struggle throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, this no to low cost opportunity was designed to kick-start their business, sharing that they are safely open with the community.

To date, 75 clients, ranging across twenty-five different categories, have taken advantage of the program. Many of which are already seeing indicators of success, including Robson Eye Institute, an eye facility in the Greater Tampa Bay Area, according to their public relations firm.

"They are a new healthcare group in a very competitive market space, and this mode of advertising has already set them apart [in] Tampa Bay," said Kristen McCullough, President of KAMCOM Media.

A media agency in Louisville believes the program shows the goodwill of the out of home company and reveals it has strengthened their clients' knowledge of the advertising medium.

"This is the kind of effort and thinking that really helps us sell Outdoor [Advertising] to prospects that are not as familiar with the medium," said Weaks McKinney-Smith, President & CEO of Media Venue.

One of their clients, The Flooring Gallery, a flooring company in the Louisville community is very grateful for the offering, as this should help promote the reopening of their stores in the city.

"At OUTFRONT, we're in the business of growth. Growing our partners' businesses, growing the places we touch, and growing our people. In times of hardship and uncertainty, we're committed to helping affected partners grow stronger," said Jodi Senese, Chief Marketing Officer at OUTFRONT Media. "Local businesses have been there for us and this program provides an opportunity for us to be there for them."

After the events of the past two weeks, OUTFRONT expanded the program to include an emphasis on African American run businesses, with the headline "Black Businesses Matter." One of the first clients running on this version of the campaign is Ponders Cleaners, an Atlanta based dry cleaner that has been part of the community for 40 years. After not receiving any COVID-19 relief funds, the business was in jeopardy of closing.

In addition, OUTFRONT STUDIOS is offering creative and design assistance for each of the businesses that are participating, if needed. For those interested in hearing more about the program or that want to apply, please visit www.outfrontmedia.com. Specific costs, inventory, and details vary by market location. Completion of application does not guarantee acceptance into the program. Offer subject to change or cancellation at any time.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

