OUTFRONT MEDIA TO REPORT 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 23, 2022

News provided by

OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Jan 21, 2022, 13:28 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that it will report results for the fiscal year and quarter ended December 31, 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The earnings announcement will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 800-458-4121 (U.S. callers) and 929-477-0324 (International callers) and the passcode for both is 4231759.

Live and replay versions of the conference call will be webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:

Investors

Media

Stephan Bisson

Courtney Richards

Investor Relations

PR & Events Specialist

(212) 297-6573

(646) 876-9404

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Also from this source

OUTFRONT Media Acquires Out Of Home Assets In Grand Rapids...

OUTFRONT Media Announces Third Annual OUTFRAME Winner...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics