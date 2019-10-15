OUTFRONT Studios Unveils Safety Billboard Campaign featuring a Giant 3D Teddy Bear with Autoliv

Detroit commuters traveling northbound on Interstate 75 out of downtown will see a three-dimensional, 18-foot tall teddy bear safely buckled into the backseat of a car with a clear message that captures the essence of Autoliv's purpose of saving lives and protecting those we love.

"We are excited to bring awareness for our company," said Alison Brawner, Vice President of Human Resources – Autoliv North America. "Every Autoliv employee takes great pride in knowing that everyday across the world, millions of families rely on the products they make to keep them safe. Our work really matters, and this is a fun and creative way for us to express that pride."

Interstate 75 is a major thoroughfare for Detroiters and specifically for automotive professionals. Autoliv's billboard on N. I-75 & Dequindre will deliver over 2.2MM impressions over 4 weeks.

Out of Home advertising continues to prove itself to be a tremendous, cost-effective way for brands to reach their target audience in their everyday lives. This creative for Autoliv offers a can't-miss experience and showcases the brand's purpose as an automotive safety supplier.

"We are excited to partner with Autoliv to create an icon that helps to support their vision of 'Saving More Lives,'" said Nicole Mapp, Art Director at OUTFRONT's Detroit Office. "The buckled-up teddy bear is not just a billboard, but it is symbol of Autoliv's commitment to creating products that keep everyone safe."

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:

OUTFRONT Investors: OUTFRONT Press: Gregory Lundberg Courtney Richards (212) 297-6441 646-876-9404 greg.lundberg@outfrontmedia.com courtney.richards@outfrontmedia.com

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Related Links

http://www.outfrontmedia.com

