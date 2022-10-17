Outlaw's alcohol-inspired lip balm collection includes lip balm that tastes like whiskey, rum, coffee, and more. The natural lip balms offer unique, adult, alcohol-inspired flavors guaranteed to stir the Outlaw in whoever wears them.

SPARKS, Nev., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outlaw, the US-based personal care & fragrance company known for memory-inspired unconventional scents, introduces five delicious adult lip balms. These natural lip balms offer unique, alcohol-inspired flavors guaranteed to stir the Outlaw in whoever wears them.

Outlaw's alcohol-inspired lip balm collection is a grown-up version of an everyday staple, bringing rambunctious flavor and personality to any ordinary daily grind. The lip balms are available in five flavors, each inspired by a delicious alcoholic beverage:

Outlaw Launches Alcohol-Inspired, Natural Lip Balms In 5 Deliciously Imaginative Flavors

Founded in 2013, Outlaw creates inspiring signature scents like leather, campfire, and clove. They champion ethics in personal fragrance, body care, and home goods products. These lip balms are made to Outlaw's high-quality standards, with ingredients like beeswax and lanolin. Lanolin is a natural moisturizer known for its extreme hydrating and softening properties to leave all lips kissably soft.

The lip balms are available to purchase as single items ($7/tube) or packs of 5 ($30/pack). With the coming holiday season, a pack containing all five tasty flavors would make a great gift for any aspiring Outlaw.

Outlaw Co-Founder and CEO Danielle Vincent says, "It's so hard to find a good lip balm, but our customers' unquenchable thirst for adventure leads to frequently chapped lips. As lip enthusiasts, we at Outlaw feel it's our job — no, our DUTY to give every American lips that are both delicious and kissable. Also, we like whiskey. And rum."

In addition to the new lip balms , customers can shop a range of uniquely scented spray cologne , solid cologne , natural body wash , natural soap , beard oil , deodorant , and natural lotion online at LiveOutlaw.com

To find out more, visit: https://liveoutlaw.com

High-resolution photos are available for download: https://outlaw.photoshelter.com/galleries/C0000WmRjGh12kIg/Outlaws-Alcohol-Flavored-Lip-Balm

About Outlaw

Outlaw is a modern lifestyle company that creates soap, cologne, and other body care products with scents that are inspired by real life, including leather, campfire, whiskey, clove, and freshly cut grass.

Scent research indicates that true-to-life "autobiographical" scents are powerful memory triggers, particularly in the recollection of happy memories. Danielle and Russ, the founders of Outlaw, have crafted specific scents designed to evoke confidence, happiness, and resilience.

Outlaw's products are Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free, made with natural ingredients, and sustainably packaged. Everything Outlaw sells is backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

PRESS CONTACT

NAME

Danielle Vincent

PHONE

‪(775) 453-6116

WEBSITE

https://liveoutlaw.com

SOURCE Outlaw