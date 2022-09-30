Outlets at Traverse Mountain Welcome Big Jack as Its Courtyard Centerpiece

The 26-foot-tall jack-o'-lantern makes his debut

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outlets at Traverse Mountain is celebrating the beginning of fall in a big way. For the month of October, the Outlets will be home to Big Jack, a 26-foot-tall, custom-designed, steel jack-o'-lantern that will delight shoppers both young and old.

To commemorate the start of the Halloween season, the Outlets will welcome Big Jack on October 1st and it will stay as the courtyard's centerpiece for the entire month. This is Big Jack's inaugural year at the Outlets and is the new Halloween tradition shoppers and visitors will look forward to for years to come.

As the largest jack-o'-lantern in Utah, Big Jack is the perfect fall photo-op to get into the Halloween spirit. Join the fall fun by tagging photos with #bigjackpumpkin.

This month, visitors will receive a coloring book telling the story of Big Jack. The book includes a scavenger hunt to find pictures of Big Jack and his friends located throughout the center. Anyone who completes the scavenger hunt before November 1st will be rewarded with a prize from Customer Service, located inside the Grand Lobby. Partnering stores will offer exclusive Big Jack Savings during October. The Outlets are partnering with Cornbelly's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Fest and each coloring book will include a coupon for a free pumpkin donut with the price of admission to Cornbelly's.

About Outlets at Traverse Mountain

The Outlets at Traverse Mountain is located in Lehi Utah just off I-15, exit 284. It is the first and only Outlet in Utah County and brings with it several unique-to-Utah stores, including ASICS, Under Armour, and Puma. The center hosts outlet favorites: Banana Republic, J. Crew Factory, H&M, Nike, Coach, Michael Kors, plus locals Janela Bay Swimwear and Sweet Bath. Sit-down dining options include Johnny Rockets and BAAN Thai Cuisine and Bar, with lighter fare available at Auntie Anne's Pretzels and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. Outlets at Traverse Mountain, where you'll find Real Style at True Savings. For additional information, visit www.outletsattraversemountain.com

About Craig Realty Group

Craig Realty Group is a shopping center development and management firm founded by Steven L. Craig and is based in Newport Beach, Calif. A leader in the development and management of high income-producing, upscale factory outlet centers, Craig Realty Group owns, operates and manages nearly five million square feet of existing retail development in eight states. For more information, visit www.craigrealtygroup.com.

