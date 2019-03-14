Outlook 2019 Agribusiness Conference 'Trade Tariffs and Water Woes'

Industry experts will speak throughout the day, exploring relevant, timely and cutting-edge topics being faced by California agriculture. A look at the dairy, tree nut and citrus industries are all on the agenda in addition to presentations on the economy, ag policy and the all-important topic of water. The 2019 Trends â in Agricultural Land & Lease Values publication will be released during a session that focuses on the drivers behind rural land value changes in California and Nevada.

Conference Chair and Accredited Rural Appraiser, Martin Seañez, invites and encourages anyone with an interest in California Agriculture to attend the Outlook 2019 Agribusiness Conference. "We are pleased this year to have conference keynote, Dr. Matt Roberts, on the agenda," Seañez stated. "His presentation on the Global Economy and its impact on US and California agriculture is certain to be both engaging and insightful."

Included in the Outlook Conference each year are the presentations to the recipients of the Distinguished California Agriculturalist and Agricultural Stewardship Awards. Both awards were created to honor and recognize individuals or companies who have contributed to California agriculture in a substantial way and are a historical highlight for the California Chapter of ASFMRA.

The Outlook 2019 Conference is open to the public and preregistration is requested by April 10th. Pre-conference activities include seminars on the Introduction to Cannabis Operations and Valuation and Valuing Rural American along with a student reception, BBQ and full day Ag Tour. Click here to download a copy of the conference brochure with complete details and registration fees. Questions may be directed to the California Chapter, ASFMRA Office at info@calasfmra.com.

SOURCE California Chapter, ASFMRA

Related Links

http://www.calasfmra.com

