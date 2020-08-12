Outlook for the Online Food Delivery Market in North America to 2024: Market Forecast to Reach US$ 37.7 Billion by 2024, Registering a CAGR of 12.3% during 2019-2024
Aug 12, 2020, 15:30 ET
The "North America Online Food Delivery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America online food delivery market reached a value of US$ 18.8 Billion in 2018. North America's online food delivery market is currently being driven by several factors. Significant urban population, their busy lifestyles and lack of domestic help have driven the online food delivery market growth in the region. Furthermore, various online food delivery service providers are experimenting with innovative food delivery methods, via self-driving cars, drones and robots, thereby, positively influencing the market growth. In addition to this, high living standards of individuals is continuing to spur the demand for online food delivery services in the region. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 37.7 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 12.3% during 2019-2024.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the North America online food delivery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regions in the North America online food delivery market?
- What is the breakup of the North America online food delivery market on the basis of platform type?
- What is the breakup of the North America online food delivery market on the basis of business Model?
- What is the breakup of the North America online food delivery market on the basis of payment method?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America online food delivery industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America online food delivery industry?
- What is the structure of the North America online food delivery industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the North America online food delivery industry?
- What are the profit margins in the North America online food delivery industry?
Report Coverage:
- Base Year Considered: 2018
- Historical Data Coverage: 2013-2018
- Market Forecast: 2019-2024
- Currency: US$
- Geography Covered: North America, United States and Canada
- Segments Covered: Platform Type, Business Model and Payment Method.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Online Food Delivery Market
5.1 Market Performance
5.2 Market Breakup by Platform Type
5.3 Market Breakup by Business Model
5.4 Market Breakup by Payment Method
5.5 Market Breakup by Region
5.6 Market Forecast
6 North America Online Food Delivery Market
6.1 Market Performance
6.2 Market Forecast
7 North America Online Food Delivery Market: Breakup by Platform Type
7.1 Mobile Applications
7.2 Websites
8 North America Online Food Delivery Market: Breakup by Business Model
8.1 Order Focused Food Delivery System
8.2 Logistics Based Food Delivery System
8.3 Full-Service Food Delivery System
9 North America Online Food Delivery Market: Breakup by Payment Method
9.1 Online
9.2 Cash on Delivery
10 North America Online Food Delivery Market: Breakup by Country
10.1 United States
10.1.1 Historical market Trends
10.1.2 Market Breakup by Platform Type
10.1.3 Market Breakup by Business Model
10.1.4 Market Breakup by Payment Method
10.1.5 Market Forecast
10.2 Canada
10.2.1 Historical market Trends
10.2.2 Market Breakup by Platform Type
10.2.3 Market Breakup by Business Model
10.2.4 Market Breakup by Payment Method
10.2.5 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Rivalry
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
