Outlook for the Online Food Delivery Market in North America to 2024: Market Forecast to Reach US$ 37.7 Billion by 2024, Registering a CAGR of 12.3% during 2019-2024

The North America online food delivery market reached a value of US$ 18.8 Billion in 2018. North America's online food delivery market is currently being driven by several factors. Significant urban population, their busy lifestyles and lack of domestic help have driven the online food delivery market growth in the region. Furthermore, various online food delivery service providers are experimenting with innovative food delivery methods, via self-driving cars, drones and robots, thereby, positively influencing the market growth. In addition to this, high living standards of individuals is continuing to spur the demand for online food delivery services in the region. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 37.7 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 12.3% during 2019-2024.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the North America online food delivery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

online food delivery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What are the key regions in the North America online food delivery market?

online food delivery market? What is the breakup of the North America online food delivery market on the basis of platform type?

online food delivery market on the basis of platform type? What is the breakup of the North America online food delivery market on the basis of business Model?

online food delivery market on the basis of business Model? What is the breakup of the North America online food delivery market on the basis of payment method?

online food delivery market on the basis of payment method? What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America online food delivery industry?

online food delivery industry? What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America online food delivery industry?

online food delivery industry? What is the structure of the North America online food delivery industry and who are the key players?

online food delivery industry and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the North America online food delivery industry?

online food delivery industry? What are the profit margins in the North America online food delivery industry?

Report Coverage:





Base Year Considered: 2018

Historical Data Coverage: 2013-2018

Market Forecast: 2019-2024

Currency: US$

Geography Covered: North America , United States and Canada

, and Segments Covered: Platform Type, Business Model and Payment Method.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Online Food Delivery Market

5.1 Market Performance

5.2 Market Breakup by Platform Type

5.3 Market Breakup by Business Model

5.4 Market Breakup by Payment Method

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 North America Online Food Delivery Market

6.1 Market Performance

6.2 Market Forecast



7 North America Online Food Delivery Market: Breakup by Platform Type

7.1 Mobile Applications

7.2 Websites



8 North America Online Food Delivery Market: Breakup by Business Model

8.1 Order Focused Food Delivery System

8.2 Logistics Based Food Delivery System

8.3 Full-Service Food Delivery System



9 North America Online Food Delivery Market: Breakup by Payment Method

9.1 Online

9.2 Cash on Delivery



10 North America Online Food Delivery Market: Breakup by Country

10.1 United States

10.1.1 Historical market Trends

10.1.2 Market Breakup by Platform Type

10.1.3 Market Breakup by Business Model

10.1.4 Market Breakup by Payment Method

10.1.5 Market Forecast

10.2 Canada

10.2.1 Historical market Trends

10.2.2 Market Breakup by Platform Type

10.2.3 Market Breakup by Business Model

10.2.4 Market Breakup by Payment Method

10.2.5 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Rivalry

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



