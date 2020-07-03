Outlook into the Augmented Reality Automotive Global Industry to 2025 - Featuring Garmin, Texas Instruments & Nippon Seiki Among Others

DUBLIN, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Augmented Reality Automotive Market by Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and Hybrid Vehicles), by Function, by Company and by Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Augmented Reality Automotive Market is projected to reach USD 9 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of over 30% in value terms owing to growing connected vehicles, growing technological advancements and rising consumer demand for enhanced in-vehicle safety.



The demand for augmented reality automotive functions is directly linked to the vehicle production in a region. In terms of regional analysis, North America dominated the augmented reality automotive market in 2019 and the trend is expected to continue over the next five years as well.



Some of the major players operating in the Global Augmented Reality Automotive Market are Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Garmin Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., Harman International Industries Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Visteon Corporation etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Objective of the Study:

To assess the demand-supply scenario of the Global Augmented Reality Automotive Market which covers production, demand and supply of Augmented Reality Automotive globally.

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Augmented Reality Automotive Market in terms of volume and Value.

To classify and forecast the Global Augmented Reality Automotive Market based on vehicle type, Function and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Augmented Reality Automotive Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Augmented Reality Automotive Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of the Global Augmented Reality Automotive Market.

To perform the study, the author conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research. Initially, the author prepared an exhaustive list of Augmented Reality Automotive manufacturers operating globally. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, the author could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analysed product offerings and regional presence of all major Augmented Reality Automotive supplier across the globe.



The author calculated the market size for the Global Augmented Reality Automotive Market by using a bottom-up technique, wherein the manufacturers' value data for different types of warehouse vehicles, were recorded as well as forecast for the future years. Researchers sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analysing historical sales data of respective manufacturer to arrive at the overall market size. Multiple secondary sources such as directories, Company Websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Augmented Reality Automotive Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customers



6. Global Augmented Reality Automotive Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and Hybrid Vehicles (HEV), Plug in Hybrid Vehicles (PHEV))

6.2.2. By Function (AR HUD With Navigation, AR HUD With Standard Functions, AR HUD With Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), AR HUD With Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Advanced AR HUD)

6.2.3. By Company

6.2.4. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Augmented Reality Automotive Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Countries Augmented Reality Automotive Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Augmented Reality Automotive Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Augmented Reality Automotive Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East & Africa Augmented Reality Automotive Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Pricing Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Panasonic Corporation

15.2. Robert Bosch GmbH

15.3. Garmin Ltd

15.4. Texas Instruments Inc

15.5. Nippon Seiki Co

15.6. Harman International Industries Inc

15.7. Continental AG

15.8. Denso Corporation

15.9. Pioneer Corporation

15.10. Visteon Corporation



16. Strategic Recommendations



17. About the Author & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5lvr4u

