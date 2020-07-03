Outlook into the Digital Workplace Global Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers and Restraints

DUBLIN, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Workplace Market By Component, By Organization Size, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digital Workplace Market size is expected to reach $44.9 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 21.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Digital workplaces have been one of the major trends in business enterprises where workers are involved in their jobs through the use of innovative digital technology. In recent years, the prevalence of digital workplaces has increased. This accelerated change is attributed to the emergence of three key trends, including the need for space, information overload and demographics of the workforce.

Increasing adoption of cloud services by companies, electronic document storage decreases paper printing costs and improves the operating productivity of the enterprise and the growth of your own device (BYOD) strategies is driving market growth. Companies are using innovative technology that often include a modern workspace climate. However, the high cost of digitizing the workplace may hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.

In digital space technology, businesses use linking devices such as video conferencing and motion control, which use augmented reality and virtual reality technologies that blur the distinction between the physical world and the digital environment to automate the workplace. New workplace technologies can help businesses with interactive platforms that enable them in a range of events, such as crowdsourcing, hackathons, etc., beyond conventional teams and organizational frameworks. Employees of organizations are facilitated by a mobile suite of communication and collaboration services that are part of the business process.

The main concern for a chief technical officer is the implementation of new IT services and the support of new devices. For the chief human resources officer, it is expected to be a matter of identifying new employee benefits policies and improving the standard way of working. For the chief executive officer, it will be about platforms and enhancing user service by improved experiences with the company's employees.

The demand for remote work continues to grow, powered by global globalization, environmental issues and rising real estate costs. Digital workplaces will increasingly be accessible from any device in any location. Employees look forward to the period of an all-intelligent digital assistant with voice-driven search, and as a good friend, the digital assistant will always know what they need before they get a chance to inquire.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Wipro Limited, IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, and Atos Group are the forerunners in the Digital Workplace Market. Companies such as Citrix Systems, Inc., Unisys Corporation, HCL Technologies Ltd., DXC Technology Company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, and NTT Data Corporation are some of the key innovators in Digital Workplace Market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Atos Group, Wipro Limited, HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL Enterprises), IBM Corporation, DXC Technology Company, NTT Data Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., Unisys Corporation, Accenture PLC, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation.



Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Digital Workplace Market, by Component

1.4.2 Global Digital Workplace Market, by Organization Size

1.4.3 Global Digital Workplace Market, by End User

1.4.4 Global Digital Workplace Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Business Unit Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2016, Apr - 2020,May) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Digital Workplace Market by Component

4.1 Global Digital Workplace Services Market by Region

4.2 Global Digital Workplace Services Market by Type

4.2.1 Global Digital Workplace Professional Services Market by Region

4.2.2 Global Digital Workplace Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Services Market by Region

4.2.3 Global Digital Workplace Unified Communications as a Service Market by Region

4.2.4 Global Digital Workplace Enterprise Mobility Management Services Market by Region

4.2.5 Global Other Services Type Digital Workplace Market by Region

4.3 Global Digital Workplace Solutions Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Digital Workplace Market by Organization Size

5.1 Global Large Enterprises Digital Workplace Market by Region

5.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises Digital Workplace Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Digital Workplace Market by End User

6.1 Global Telecom & ITeS Digital Workplace Market by Region

6.2 Global BFSI Digital Workplace Market by Region

6.3 Global Retail & Consumer Goods Digital Workplace Market by Region

6.4 Global Government Digital Workplace Market by Region

6.5 Global Healthcare Digital Workplace Market by Region

6.6 Global Others Digital Workplace Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Digital Workplace Market by Region

7.1 North America Digital Workplace Market

7.2 Europe Digital Workplace Market

7.3 Asia Pacific Digital Workplace Market

7.4 LAMEA Digital Workplace Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Atos Group

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Recent strategies and developments

8.1.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.1.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Wipro Limited

8.3 HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL Enterprises)

8.4 IBM Corporation

8.5 DXC Technology Company

8.6 NTT Data Corporation

8.7 Citrix Systems, Inc.

8.8 Unisys Corporation

8.9 Accenture PLC

8.10 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vnkcqf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

