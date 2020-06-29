Outlook into the Protective Clothing for Life Sciences Industry Global Market to 2028 - Growth in Biotechnology and Healthcare Spending Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Protective Clothing Market for Life Sciences Industry 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher predicts that the global market for protective clothing for life sciences industry would witness a CAGR of 6.26% over the forecast period 2019-2028.



The growth of this market is primarily being driven by the growing demand for protective clothing from end-users. Additionally, the large investments in research & development and the stringent rules & regulations to ensure the safety of workers at workplaces also helping in bringing growth to the market. Furthermore, the enhanced biotechnology & healthcare expenditure, along with the rising demand from developing nations for PPE, open up several new opportunities for market growth.



However, the high cost of these clothing as well as the surge in the outsourcing & automation of pharma manufacturing, are hindering the market growth. Moreover, manufacturing complexities, evolving market trends, and the stiff competition from generic products are creating hurdles in the protective clothing market for life sciences industry's growth.



The global market spans across the regions of North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia-pacific, and Europe.



The Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing market globally during the forecasted period. The improvement in the medical hygiene standard in the region is attributable to the growth of the market in the APAC. China is the largest market in this region, holding the maximum market share. It is also one of the most lucrative markets in the world for various industries, ranging from medical products to pharmaceuticals. The country's healthcare industry is growing speedily, thanks to the rapid urbanization, increasing disease burden, favorable demographic trends, growth in income, and the economy's overall growth. This has significantly boosted the nation's protective clothing market for life sciences industry.



Major players engaged in the protective clothing market for life sciences industry are Kimberly-Clark, WL Gore & Associates Inc, Honeywell International Inc, DuPont, Kappler, Uvex Group, Tronex International Inc, Irudek Group, BioClean (By Ansell), Lakeland Inc, VF Corporation, Ansell Ltd, Berkshire Corporation, 3M Company, and Lindstrom Group.



The 3M Company, is a US-based multinational conglomerate, with operations in over 65 countries. It functions across several domains, catering to end-users across a range of industries. In the protective clothing segment, it offers head & face protection, protective suits & apparel, protective eyewear, etc. the company's strong R&D infrastructure helps it in developing innovative products, making 3M a frontrunner in most of its businesses. In May 2020, the US Department of Defense awarded 3M two contracts to manufacture N95 respirators in the country's efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Protective Clothing Market for Life Sciences Industry - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Disposable Clothing Type to Dominate the Market

2.2.2. Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

2.2.3. Cleanroom Clothing Holds Largest Market Share Amongst Applications

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Value Chain Analysis

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Growing Demand from End-User

2.7.2. Huge Investments in R&D

2.7.3. Stringent Rules and Regulations

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. High Cost of Protective Cloths

2.8.2. Surge in Outsourcing and Automation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Growth in Biotechnology and Healthcare Spending

2.9.2. Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Complexity in Manufacturing

2.10.2. Growing Price Competition in Generic Products and Evolving Market Trends



3. Global Protective Clothing Market for Life Sciences Industry Outlook - by Type

3.1. Disposable

3.2. Reusable



4. Global Protective Clothing Market for Life Sciences Industry Outlook - by Product

4.1. Suits/Coveralls

4.2. Gloves

4.3. Aprons

4.4. Facemasks and Hats

4.5. Protective Eyewear and Cleanroom Goggles

4.6. Footwear and Overshoes

4.7. Wipes

4.8. Others



5. Global Protective Clothing Market for Life Sciences Industry Outlook - by Application

5.1. Cleanroom Clothing

5.1.1. Pharmaceutical

5.1.2. Biotechnology

5.1.3. Medical

5.2. Radiation Protection

5.3. Bacterial/Viral Protection

5.4. Chemical Protection

5.5. Others



6. Global Protective Clothing Market for Life Sciences Industry - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.1.1. Market by Type

6.1.2. Market by Product

6.1.3. Market by Application

6.1.3.1. Market by Cleanroom Clothing

6.1.4. Country Analysis

6.1.4.1. United States

6.1.4.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Market by Type

6.2.2. Market by Product

6.2.3. Market by Application

6.2.3.1. Market by Cleanroom Clothing

6.2.4. Country Analysis

6.2.4.1. United Kingdom

6.2.4.2. Germany

6.2.4.3. France

6.2.4.4. Spain

6.2.4.5. Italy

6.2.4.6. Russia

6.2.4.7. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Market by Type

6.3.2. Market by Product

6.3.3. Market by Application

6.3.3.1. Market by Cleanroom Clothing

6.3.4. Country Analysis

6.3.4.1. China

6.3.4.2. Japan

6.3.4.3. India

6.3.4.4. South Korea

6.3.4.5. Asean Countries

6.3.4.6. Australia & New Zealand

6.3.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.4.1. Market by Type

6.4.2. Market by Product

6.4.3. Market by Application

6.4.3.1. Market by Cleanroom Clothing

6.4.4. Country Analysis

6.4.4.1. Brazil

6.4.4.2. Mexico

6.4.4.3. Rest of Latin America

6.5. Middle East and Africa

6.5.1. Market by Type

6.5.2. Market by Product

6.5.3. Market by Application

6.5.3.1. Market by Cleanroom Clothing

6.5.4. Country Analysis

6.5.4.1. United Arab Emirates

6.5.4.2. Turkey

6.5.4.3. Saudi Arabia

6.5.4.4. South Africa

6.5.4.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Dupont

7.2. Kimberly-Clark

7.3. Ansell Ltd

7.4. 3M Company

7.5. Lakeland Inc

7.6. Bioclean (By Ansell)

7.7. Honeywell International Inc

7.8. Irudek Group

7.9. Berkshire Corporation

7.10. Kappler

7.11. Tronex International Inc.

7.12. Uvex Group

7.13. Lindstrom Group

7.14. WL Gore & Associates Inc

7.15. VF Corporation



8. Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope

8.2. Sources of Data

8.3. Research Methodology



