Outlook into the Worldwide Medical PPE to 2025 - Featuring Cantel Medical Corporation, Cardinal Health & 3M Among Others

Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market was valued at USD 4907.2 Million in the year 2019. Escalating number of cases related to communicable diseases with growing prevalence of Influenza, Hepatitis supported by ever growing geriatric population and companies making huge investments in incorporating advanced technology in order to offer high quality, latest technology products to hospitals and healthcare units with growing transmission of coronavirus across the world anticipated to infuse growth in the market for Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Under the Product Type segment, Hand Protection Equipment are anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to growing availability of different types of Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) primarily made for Doctors, Nurses and Healthcare workers. Also, manufacturers collaborating with hospitals and doctors to better understand their demand and meet their requirements with surging number of coronavirus patients will be pushing growth in the market for Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the near future.



Hospitals, followed by Ambulatory Surgical Centers attained substantial market share under End User segment, chiefly on the back of burgeoning demand for Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from hospitals and other healthcare institutes which are engaged in treating COVID-19 patients. Companies are also focusing on boosting their production capacity in order to meet the unprecedented demand for Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) coupled with government partnering with manufacturers to provide Medical PPE Equipment to hospitals and healthcare institutes. These factors are expected to facilitate the market growth in the coming years.



Among the regions, North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, will experience remarkable market share owing to presence of various leading global manufacturers in the region with companies ramping up their production capacity. Increasing number of coronavirus patients in United States supported by investment in expanding product portfolio by manufacturers to offer various types of Medical PPE to users will be accelerating the market growth during the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market By Value.

The report analyses the Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market By Product Type (Protective Clothing, Head-Face-Eye Protection, Protective Footwear, Respiratory Protection, Hand Protection, Others).

The report further assesses the Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care, Others).

The Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market has been analysed By Region ( North America , Europe , and Asia Pacific ) and By Country ( United States , Germany , United Kingdom , China , India ).

, , and ) and By Country ( , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Technological Innovations and Role of Manufacturers during COVID Pandemic. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, Product Type and End User. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The companies analysed in the report include Cantel Medical Corporation, Cardinal Health, 3M , Dentsply Sirona Inc., Stryker Corporation.

, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Stryker Corporation. The report presents the analysis of Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Segmentation - By Product Type, and By End User

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: By Product Type

5.1.1 Protective Clothing - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.2 Head, Face, and Eye Protection - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.3 Protective Footwear - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.4 Respiratory Protection - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.5 Hand Protection - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.6 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market : By End User

5.2.1 Hospitals - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.3 Home Care - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market : By Region



7. North America Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

7.1 North America Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.2 North America Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market - Prominent Companies

7.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Protective Clothing, Head, Face, and Eye Protection, Protective Footwear and Others)

7.4 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care and Others)

7.5 North America Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Country Analysis

7.6 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

7.7 Competitive Scenario of North America Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market : By Country

7.8 United States Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.9 United States Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Segmentation - By Product Type, and By End User (2015-2025)



8. Europe Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

8.1 Europe Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.2 Europe Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market - Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Protective Clothing, Head, Face, and Eye Protection, Protective Footwear and Others)

8.4 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care and Others)

8.5 Europe Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Country Analysis

8.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

8.7 Competitive Scenario of Europe Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market : By Country

8.8 Germany Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.9 Germany Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Segmentation - By Product Type, and By End User (2015-2025)

8.10 United Kingdom Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.11 United Kingdom Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Segmentation - By Product Type, and By End User (2015-2025)



9. Asia Pacific Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

9.1 Asia Pacific Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.2 Asia Pacific Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market - Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Protective Clothing, Head, Face, and Eye Protection, Protective Footwear and Others)

9.4 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care and Others)

9.5 Asia Pacific Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Country Analysis

9.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

9.7 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market : By Country

9.8 China Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.9 China Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Segmentation - By Product Type, and By End User (2015-2025)

9.10 India Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.11 India Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Segmentation - By Product Type, and By End User (2015-2025)



10. Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market - By Product Type, 2025

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market - By End User, 2025

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market - By Region, 2025



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Major Technological Innovations, Mergers & Acquisitions and Role of Manufacturers During COVID

12.2 Market Share Analysis



13. Regulatory Compliance



14. Company Analysis

14.1 Cantel Medical Corporation

14.2 Cardinal Health

14.3 3M

14.4 Dentsply Sirona Inc.

14.5 Stryker Corporation



