Outlook On Health Law Highlights Widespread Impacts Of Covid-19 & Potential Biden Administration Policy Shifts

ARLINGTON, Va., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the availability of its 2021 Outlook on Health Law, a must-read resource for health law practitioners to stay on top of the legal issues arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and to plan for a year of potential major changes in health policy from the Biden administration. The report, which features a collection of news, Practical Guidance, practitioner perspectives, and portfolio and treatise excerpts, is available for complimentary download at http://onb-law.com/ocMN50DRoYJ.

The 2021 Outlook on Health Law features:

News about the many Trump administration health regulations under review by the Biden administration, including how doctors get paid under Medicare, and the Department of Justice's efforts to safeguard the Affordable Care Act.

Practical Guidance including a checklist of considerations for employers as they consider mandating Covid-19 vaccination, and a sample consent form for telehealth-based treatment services.

Practitioner Perspectives including a review of what was robust M&A activity for health care industry deals in 2020 and what to expect in 2021, key trends in digital health, and efforts underway within state legislatures that could thwart an employer's ability to mandate vaccination.

Portfolio and treatise excerpts highlighting legislation passed to expand Medicare coverage and payment guidance for hospitals and potential exemptions from vaccination employers should be aware of, which include religious and philosophical objections.

"2021 will be a year of continuous change in health law due to the combination of a global pandemic and a new administration whose policies diverge significantly from those of the previous administration," said Joe Breda, Bloomberg Law's president. "As they navigate the shifts in health care policy and legislation at the state and federal levels in the months ahead, Bloomberg Law subscribers know that they can turn to us for sound guidance and timely news and analysis."

