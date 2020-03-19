Outlook on Italy's EUR 160 Billion Construction Industry, 2024: Changes in Government Policies to Improve Investor Confidence
Mar 19, 2020, 19:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Italy Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Challenges remain with high government debts and weak housing markets. These factors will have an adverse effect on the growth prospects of the Italian construction industry. However, it is expected to improve over the short to medium term, supported by changes in government policies to improve investor confidence and the government's investment in the construction of commercial and infrastructure.
The building construction industry in Italy is expected to record a CAGR of 3% to reach EUR 160 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period.
This report provides data and trend analyses on building construction industry in Italy, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 120+ charts and 100+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional construction sectors.
It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.
In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.
Report Scope
This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in Italy.
KPIs covered include the following:
- Market size by value
- Market size by volume of construction
- Number of units
Italy Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Housing type (multi family, single family)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Italy
- Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
Italy Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Retail building
- Hospitality and luxury building
- Restaurant
- Entertainment
- Sports facility
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Italy
Italy Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Manufacturing plants
- Chemical & pharmaceutical
- Metal & material processing
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Italy
Italy Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Healthcare construction
- Educational construction
- Public sector
- construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Italy
Italy Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by
- Marine and inland water infrastructure
- Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)
- Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
Cities Covered
- Rome
- Milan
- Turin
- Naples
- Palermo
- Genoa
- Bologna
- Florence
- Catania
- Bari
Reason to Buy
- In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of building and infrastructure construction industry in Italy.
- Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.
- City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across key cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.
