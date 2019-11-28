Outlook on North America's Connected Care Market, 2019-2024 - Number of Cellular Connections in North America Will Increase to More Than 25.8 Million by 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Care in North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

How should the mobile industry address the vast business opportunity in the connected care market?

The report forecasts that the number of cellular connections in the connected care market in North America will increase from 12.5 million in 2018 to more than 25.8 million in 2024.

Connected Care in North America

is a comprehensive report analysing the latest developments on the medical alert system, connected medication management and remote patient monitoring (RPM) markets in this region.

This report answers the following questions:



Which are the main verticals within connected care?

What are the main drivers on this market in North America ?

? How many people are using connected care solutions in the US and Canada?

What are the general technology trends for connected care products?

Which are the leading medical alert system providers in North America ?

? How will the connected care market evolve in the next six years?

How will the markets for PERS, medication management and remote patient monitoring (RPM) converge?

How are new reimbursement policies affecting the connected care market?

What is the potential market size for cellular IoT connectivity?

18 million North Americans used connected care solutions in 2018



The report finds that around 18 million people in North America were using connected care solutions at the end of 2018. The figure refers to users of medical alert systems, connected medication management solutions and remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions in Canada and the US. RPM is the largest and most mature segment having a total of 16.1 million users at the end of 2018. The market for medical alert systems is considerably smaller with an estimated total of 3.1 million users, whereas the number of connected medication management users reached 900,000 at the end of 2018. There is an overlap between the market segments as medical alert users can also be equipped with a medication management solution or an RPM solution, and vice versa.



The market is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3 percent during the next six years to reach 49.4 million connected care users by 2024. The leading use case for RPM have thus far been sleep therapy monitoring. Patients that suffer from sleep-disordered breathing such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are typically prescribed an airflow generator, but many patients find the device unpleasant to use and poor compliance is common. Payers thus increasingly require that patients comply with their treatment plans to be reimbursed for the device which has driven equipment vendors to connect the devices. Philips is the largest provider of connected airflow generators. ResMed follows closely thanks to the company's decision to include cellular IoT connectivity as standard in its Air Solutions product family.



The North American market for connected care solutions is affected by several trends and developments that will have an impact on the competitive landscape in the following years. Changing demographics is driving the demand for home care, while technological developments and regulatory changes affect the competitive landscape for solution vendors. One of the major ongoing changes is the sunset of the landline telephone networks and cellular 3G networks, which forces equipment providers to upgrade their products.



At the same time, the industry is becoming more patient-centric which calls for integrated systems and improved interoperability of connected care solutions. New companies are entering the connected care market and connected medication management solutions are today in the centre of attention for start-ups.



Key Topics Covered



Executive summary



1 Healthcare in North America

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 The ageing population

1.1.2 Metabolic syndrome and lifestyle-related diseases

1.2 Chronic diseases

1.2.1 Cardiovascular diseases

1.2.2 Chronic respiratory diseases

1.2.3 Diabetes

1.2.4 Obstructive sleep apnea

1.3 Neurological disorders, mental disorders and physical disabilities

1.3.1 Autism spectrum disorders

1.3.2 Dementia

1.3.3 Epilepsy

1.3.4 Other disorders and disabilities

1.4 Healthcare systems

1.4.1 Healthcare

1.4.2 Long-term care

1.5 The regulatory environment

1.5.1 Medical device regulations

1.5.2 Medical data regulations

1.5.3 Standardisation



2 Medical alert solutions

2.1 Market overview

2.1.1 Form factors and use cases

2.1.2 Value chain

2.1.3 Competitive landscape

2.2 Solution providers

2.2.1 Anelto

2.2.2 BioSensics

2.2.3 Climax Technology

2.2.4 Connect America

2.2.5 Empatica

2.2.6 Essence Group

2.2.7 Freeus

2.2.8 GreatCall

2.2.9 GTX Corp

2.2.10 Laipac Technology

2.2.11 Life Alert Emergency Response

2.2.12 LogicMark

2.2.13 Medical Guardian

2.2.14 MobileHelp

2.2.15 Mytrex

2.2.16 Nortek

2.2.17 Philips Lifeline

2.2.18 QMedic

2.2.19 SecuraTrac

2.2.20 Tunstall Canada



3 Medication management solutions

3.1 Market overview

3.1.1 Form factors and use cases

3.1.2 Competitive landscape

3.2 Medication management solution providers

3.2.1 AdhereTech

3.2.2 Adherium

3.2.3 Cohero Health

3.2.4 Compliance Meds Technologies

3.2.5 DayaMed

3.2.6 E-pill

3.2.7 Hero Health

3.2.8 Information Mediary Corporation

3.2.9 Medipense

3.2.10 MedMinder

3.2.11 MedReady

3.2.12 PharmRight Corporation

3.2.13 Pillo Health

3.2.14 Propeller Health

3.2.15 SMRxT

3.2.16 Spencer Health Solutions

3.2.17 Vaica



4 Remote patient monitoring solutions

4.1 Market overview

4.1.1 Form factors and use cases

4.1.2 Value chain

4.1.3 Competitive landscape

4.2 Solution providers

4.2.1 A&D Medical

4.2.2 Abbott

4.2.3 BioTelemetry

4.2.4 Biotronik

4.2.5 Boston Scientific

4.2.6 Capsule Technologies (Qualcomm Life)

4.2.7 Care Innovations

4.2.8 Current Health

4.2.9 eDevice

4.2.10 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

4.2.11 Get Real Health

4.2.12 Ideal Life

4.2.13 Lark Health

4.2.14 Life365

4.2.15 Livongo Health

4.2.16 Masimo

4.2.17 Medtronic

4.2.18 Nonin Medical

4.2.19 Omada Health

4.2.20 Omron Healthcare

4.2.21 Philips

4.2.22 Resideo (Honeywell)

4.2.23 ResMed

4.2.24 Roche

4.2.25 Tactio Health

4.2.26 Telus Health



5 Market forecasts and conclusions

5.1 Market trends and analysis

5.1.1 An ageing population increases healthcare expenditures

5.1.2 The sunset of 2G and 3G cellular networks is driving launches of 4G devices

5.1.3 Standalone systems to be replaced by platform solutions

5.1.4 Favourable policies that align financial incentives are driving RPM adoption

5.1.5 The growth of lightweight solutions is broadening the market

5.1.6 The market for connected medication management is gaining traction

5.1.7 From remote patient monitoring to data-driven patient engagement

5.2 Market forecasts

5.2.1 Medical alert systems

5.2.2 Medication management solutions

5.2.3 Remote patient monitoring solutions

5.3 Revenue forecasts

5.3.1 Medical alert systems

5.3.2 Medication management solutions

5.3.3 Remote patient monitoring solutions



