Outlook on the A2P Messaging Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Dialogue Communications, Infobip and Sinch Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global A2P Messaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Platform, Service), by Deployment Mode, by Enterprise Size, by SMS Traffic, by Application, by Vertical, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global A2P messaging market size is anticipated to reach USD 96.73 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. A2P messaging is the process of sending an automated message from an enterprise or a business application to a subscribed user for advertising, marketing communications, notifications, appointment reminders, chatbots, PIN codes, or One-time Passwords (OTPs).

The A2P messaging solution allows enterprises to manage bulk messaging services instantly by leveraging quality mobile communications routes across the globe. The increasing number of mobile subscribers and rising use of messaging services in several industries are the factors fueling the growth of the industry. The A2P messaging services offer a centralized tool to manage messaging services worldwide without setting up agreements with all the destination operators. A2P messaging builds better client relations and ensures better connectivity and expansion of sales. In addition, a growing emphasis on customer acquisition and engagement is further anticipated to boost the market growth.

Also, several regulations of the communications practices of A2P messaging vary at regional or country levels. For instance, the A2P messaging must comply with the FCC Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) rules that are subject to certain conditions. The FCC rules are there to provide protection against over-messaging and match message content, such as the importance of the message and timeliness, with the broadcast channel.

The report covers the competitive analysis of the top ten market players, including TWILIO INC., Dialogue Communications, Infobip ltd., Sinch, Proximus, Tata Communications, AT&T, China Mobile Limited, Orange, and Genesys. The market players are adopting several key strategies and development such as product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to obtain a significant market share. For instance, Microsoft announced the acquisition of Xandr from AT&T in December 2021. The acquisition will accelerate the delivery of digital marketing, advertising, and retail media solutions for the open web.

A2P Messaging Market Report Highlights

The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period owing to a rise in the adoption of smartphones and mobiles globally. Also, growing mobile advertisements & SMS marketing has increased the adoption of A2P messaging among end user during the COVID-19 pandemic

Based on the component, the platform segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 61.92% in 2021 as the A2P messaging platform is extensively used in several verticals such as retail & e-commerce, BFSI, travel & hospitality, and healthcare. Technological advancement in retail marketing, such as omni channel marketing automation, enables real-time engagement with behavior-based triggers and segments customers based on the collected data

The deployment model segment comprises on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period owing to the integrated marketing campaign and highly engaging cloud-based services offered by the key players

The customer relationship management (CRM) services is expected to dominate the application segment and register a healthy CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period as several industries are investing highly in customer engagement tools and are focusing on the adoption of A2P messaging. As CRM is the core of business operations, many industries are focusing more on adopting A2P messaging for CRM as these messaging services help to send appointment reminders, purchase confirmation, follow-up surveys, and other tasks

Based on vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, media & entertainment, retail & E-commerce, travel & tourism, and others. BFSI industry vertical dominated the A2P messaging market owing to increasing payment transactions and online services in the BFSI industry

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for the largest revenue share of 42.23%, owing to the extensive adoption of smartphones and growing internet subscribers across the APAC region. Enterprises operating in this region are increasingly adopting A2P messaging to increase brand recognition and positively impact the growth

