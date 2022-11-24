Outlook on the 3D Bioprinting Global Market to 2027 - Surging Focus on Regenerative Medicine is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Bioprinting Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D Bioprinting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.45% during 2022-2027.



The 3D Bioprinting is a technique that allows the production of biocompatible materials and complex 3D functional living tissues. It has enabled numerous researchers and manufacturers to mimic the natural tissue microenvironment into an in-house printed 3D tissue model. It has an immense impact in the field of medicine and healthcare.

The 3D bioprinting market focuses on developing application-specific bio-inks and new biomaterials, which are crucial in advancing Bio-printing tissues and organs for clinical use. Bioprinters and bio-printed tissues have gained significant interest in medicine and pharmaceutics. Besides, bioprinting technology has a broad utility in various application areas such as tissue engineering and regenerative medicine (RM), transplantation, cancer research and drug screening, and high-throughput assays.

Bioprinting technology has the most recognized application in tissue engineering. Bioprinters are used to manufacture scaffolds and fabricate anatomically correct patient-specific constructs. In vitro bio-printed tissues such as skin, nerve and bone have been implanted on animals to evaluate their functionality, neovascularization, and engraftment with the host. Bioprinting's future application is expected to be mostly in organ transplantation and drug & toxicity screening.

4D bioprinting can overcome many limitations of 3D printing; hence, it has become a new field in RM and tissue engineering markets. When compared to 3D printing, 4D printing offers various advantages such as fast growth of smart and multi-materials, more flexible and deformable structures, and can add more potential applications to both 4D and 3D printing. The emergence of 4D bio-printing is gaining momentum in disease management and healthcare innovation.

Limitations and Future Challenges

Bio-inks with lower biocompatibility and mechanical strength

Lower resolution and speed of bioprinter

Vasculature of tissue structures/constructs is an important challenge in Bio-printing as the tissues need continuous nutrients and oxygen.

Ethical and legal issues with 3D Bioprinting

The high cost of the method makes it unaffordable to developing countries.

Because Bio-printing is a new and novel technology, it should be studied appropriately to ensure it will be safe for humans.

Numerous Bioprinting companies have emerged in the market. Bioprinting can become a new gold standard for the bio-fabrication of tissues in the field of regenerative medicine.

About 80% of the market comprises established companies, while 20% are start-ups with strong economic growth. Among all types of bioprinters, extrusion-based bioprinters are used most widely because of their lower cost and ease to use. In comparison, the second most common Bio-printing technology is Inkjet-based. Currently, inkjet technology is included in most extrusion-based bioprinters, commercially available as an additional printing head.

Stereolithography-based bioprinters are a new addition to the bio-printing industry. Laser-assisted bioprinters are one of the most expensive bioprinters. Laser-assisted bioprinters can reach the highest resolutions on the market. The global bioprinting market is growing at a faster rate not only in terms of quantity but also in terms of diversification of the technologies developed and offered. The bioprinting companies are relatively dispersed across all continents. Globally, the US remains the most significant player, exceeding all the other countries. Several Bio-printing companies across the globe currently manufacture commercially available 3D bioprinters, which indicates that the field of Bio-printing is growing rapidly, and many start-ups are entering the market. The technological innovations associated with bioprinters and bio-inks are also increasing rapidly.

Technological Advancements

One of the biggest trends in technological innovations is the development of magnetic bioprinters, Organ. But, a magnetic bioprinter was developed by a Russian company, 3D Bioprinting Solutions. Furthermore, the Japanese company Cyfuse Biomedical developed a platform that allows the creation of scaffold-free tissues using the Kenzan Bio-printing method to manipulate spheroids. Conversely, some companies, such as Germany -based Cellbricks, prefer to produce complex 3D printed cell culture structures with a proprietary non-commercial stereolithography-based Bio-printing platform.

Germany-based Cellbricks prefer to produce complex 3D-printed cell culture structures with a proprietary non-commercial stereolithography-based Bio-printing platform. Furthermore, some enterprises try to propose bioprinters with more degrees of freedom to increase system flexibility and the range of printable features, like the American company Advanced Solutions, which has patented a six-axis robotic extrusion-based bioprinter arm, BioAssembleBot 400, which can load up to ten independent biomaterials during a single print run.

Poietis, a France based Bio-printing company, focuses on laser-assisted Bio-printing combined with extrusion-based and inkjet-based technologies supported via a proprietary privacy impact assessment (PIA) software to reconstitute the 3D picture of a complete tissue with all layers. Aspect Biosystems, a Canada-based Bio-printing company, attempts to achieve improved accuracy in developing microfluidic platforms equipped with an on-printhead crosslinking system that can print bioinks with a coaxial shell.

In 2018, Prellis Biologics, in collaboration with BIOC Group, a leading Bio-printing company, released one of the first systems using two-photons stereolithography to the market, named Holograph X, with a special solution to increase the 3D printing speed by using a parallel set of photons, i.e., a multiphoton technology, to simultaneously cure millions of points in the bioink and turn to achieve Bio-printing speeds of up to 250,000 voxels/second. Some advanced technologies include high resolution, high speed, high accuracy, and 4D bioprinters. Poietis and ROKIT Healthcare are now offering 4D Bio-printing systems. Poietis's 4D bioprinter, NGB-R, is a laser-assisted Bio-printing system based on four single-cell resolution technologies: computer-assisted design, automated, robotic Bioprinting, in-line monitoring, and tissue formation modeling. It enables true versatility of Bio-printing (from cell to spheroids) and offers the possibility of large biomaterials and hydrogels.

