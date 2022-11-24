Outlook on the 3D Bioprinting Global Market to 2027 - Surging Focus on Regenerative Medicine is Driving Growth

Nov 24, 2022, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Bioprinting Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 3D Bioprinting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.45% during 2022-2027.
The 3D Bioprinting is a technique that allows the production of biocompatible materials and complex 3D functional living tissues. It has enabled numerous researchers and manufacturers to mimic the natural tissue microenvironment into an in-house printed 3D tissue model. It has an immense impact in the field of medicine and healthcare.
The 3D bioprinting market focuses on developing application-specific bio-inks and new biomaterials, which are crucial in advancing Bio-printing tissues and organs for clinical use. Bioprinters and bio-printed tissues have gained significant interest in medicine and pharmaceutics. Besides, bioprinting technology has a broad utility in various application areas such as tissue engineering and regenerative medicine (RM), transplantation, cancer research and drug screening, and high-throughput assays.
Bioprinting technology has the most recognized application in tissue engineering. Bioprinters are used to manufacture scaffolds and fabricate anatomically correct patient-specific constructs. In vitro bio-printed tissues such as skin, nerve and bone have been implanted on animals to evaluate their functionality, neovascularization, and engraftment with the host. Bioprinting's future application is expected to be mostly in organ transplantation and drug & toxicity screening.
4D bioprinting can overcome many limitations of 3D printing; hence, it has become a new field in RM and tissue engineering markets. When compared to 3D printing, 4D printing offers various advantages such as fast growth of smart and multi-materials, more flexible and deformable structures, and can add more potential applications to both 4D and 3D printing. The emergence of 4D bio-printing is gaining momentum in disease management and healthcare innovation.
Limitations and Future Challenges
- Bio-inks with lower biocompatibility and mechanical strength
- Lower resolution and speed of bioprinter
- Vasculature of tissue structures/constructs is an important challenge in Bio-printing as the tissues need continuous nutrients and oxygen.
- Ethical and legal issues with 3D Bioprinting
- The high cost of the method makes it unaffordable to developing countries.
- Because Bio-printing is a new and novel technology, it should be studied appropriately to ensure it will be safe for humans.
- Numerous Bioprinting companies have emerged in the market. Bioprinting can become a new gold standard for the bio-fabrication of tissues in the field of regenerative medicine.
- About 80% of the market comprises established companies, while 20% are start-ups with strong economic growth. Among all types of bioprinters, extrusion-based bioprinters are used most widely because of their lower cost and ease to use. In comparison, the second most common Bio-printing technology is Inkjet-based. Currently, inkjet technology is included in most extrusion-based bioprinters, commercially available as an additional printing head.
- Stereolithography-based bioprinters are a new addition to the bio-printing industry. Laser-assisted bioprinters are one of the most expensive bioprinters. Laser-assisted bioprinters can reach the highest resolutions on the market. The global bioprinting market is growing at a faster rate not only in terms of quantity but also in terms of diversification of the technologies developed and offered. The bioprinting companies are relatively dispersed across all continents. Globally, the US remains the most significant player, exceeding all the other countries. Several Bio-printing companies across the globe currently manufacture commercially available 3D bioprinters, which indicates that the field of Bio-printing is growing rapidly, and many start-ups are entering the market. The technological innovations associated with bioprinters and bio-inks are also increasing rapidly.
Technological Advancements
- One of the biggest trends in technological innovations is the development of magnetic bioprinters, Organ. But, a magnetic bioprinter was developed by a Russian company, 3D Bioprinting Solutions. Furthermore, the Japanese company Cyfuse Biomedical developed a platform that allows the creation of scaffold-free tissues using the Kenzan Bio-printing method to manipulate spheroids. Conversely, some companies, such as Germany-based Cellbricks, prefer to produce complex 3D printed cell culture structures with a proprietary non-commercial stereolithography-based Bio-printing platform.
- The enhancement in printing resolution, speed, and cost reduction are common challenges to be faced in the coming future. Germany-based Cellbricks prefer to produce complex 3D-printed cell culture structures with a proprietary non-commercial stereolithography-based Bio-printing platform. Furthermore, some enterprises try to propose bioprinters with more degrees of freedom to increase system flexibility and the range of printable features, like the American company Advanced Solutions, which has patented a six-axis robotic extrusion-based bioprinter arm, BioAssembleBot 400, which can load up to ten independent biomaterials during a single print run.
- Poietis, a France based Bio-printing company, focuses on laser-assisted Bio-printing combined with extrusion-based and inkjet-based technologies supported via a proprietary privacy impact assessment (PIA) software to reconstitute the 3D picture of a complete tissue with all layers. Aspect Biosystems, a Canada-based Bio-printing company, attempts to achieve improved accuracy in developing microfluidic platforms equipped with an on-printhead crosslinking system that can print bioinks with a coaxial shell.
- In 2018, Prellis Biologics, in collaboration with BIOC Group, a leading Bio-printing company, released one of the first systems using two-photons stereolithography to the market, named Holograph X, with a special solution to increase the 3D printing speed by using a parallel set of photons, i.e., a multiphoton technology, to simultaneously cure millions of points in the bioink and turn to achieve Bio-printing speeds of up to 250,000 voxels/second. Some advanced technologies include high resolution, high speed, high accuracy, and 4D bioprinters. Poietis and ROKIT Healthcare are now offering 4D Bio-printing systems. Poietis's 4D bioprinter, NGB-R, is a laser-assisted Bio-printing system based on four single-cell resolution technologies: computer-assisted design, automated, robotic Bioprinting, in-line monitoring, and tissue formation modeling. It enables true versatility of Bio-printing (from cell to spheroids) and offers the possibility of large biomaterials and hydrogels.
Key Questions Answered:
1. How big is the global 3D bioprinting market?
2. What is the growth rate of the bio-printing market?
3. What are the growth factors in the bio-printing market?
4. Who are the key players in the bio-printing market?
5. What are the latest trends in the bio-printing market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Component
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Application
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Material
4.3.4 Market Segmentation by End-user
4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Premium Insights
8.1 Market Overview
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Emergence of 4D Bioprinting
9.2 Rise in Focus on 3D Organ Bioprinting
9.3 High Focus on Personalized Medicine
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Surge in Focus on Regenerative Medicine
10.2 Advances in Bioprinting Technologies
10.3 Rise in Funding for R&D Initiatives
11 Market Restraints
11.1 High Cost of Bioprinting Technologies
11.2 Bioethical and Legal Issues
11.3 Regulatory Barriers for Bioprinting Market
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.2.1 Insights by Components
12.2.2 Insights by Application
12.2.3 Insights by Material
12.2.4 Insights by End-user
12.2.5 Insights by Geography
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
13 Component
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 3D Bioprinters
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Market by Geography
13.4 Bioinks
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Market by Geography
14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Research
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market by Geography
14.4 Clinical
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Market by Geography
15 Material
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Living Cells
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Market by Geography
15.4 Hydrogels
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.3 Market by Geography
15.5 Extracellular Matrices
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.5.3 Market by Geography
15.6 Others
15.6.1 Market Overview
15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.6.3 Market by Geography
16 End-user
17 Geography
18 North America
19 Europe
20 APAC
21 Latin America
22 Middle East & Africa
23 Competitive Landscape
23.1 Competition Overview
23.2 Market Share Analysis
23.2.1 Organovo Holdings
23.2.2 Bico
23.2.3 Advanced Solutions Life Sciences (Asls)
24 Key Company Profiles
24.1 Organovo Holdings
24.1.1 Business Overview
24.1.2 Product Offerings
24.1.3 Key Strategies
24.1.4 Key Strengths
24.1.5 Key Opportunities
24.2 Bico
24.2.1 Business Overview
24.2.2 Product Offerings
24.2.3 Key Strategies
24.2.4 Key Strengths
24.2.5 Key Opportunities
24.3 Advanced Solutions
24.3.1 Business Overview
24.3.2 Product Offerings
24.3.3 Key Strategies
24.3.4 Key Strengths
24.3.5 Key Opportunities
25 Other Prominent Vendors
25.1 Aspect Biosystems
25.1.1 Business Overview
25.1.2 Product Offerings
25.2 Biolife4D
25.2.1 Business Overview
25.2.2 Product Offerings
25.3 Brinter
25.3.1 Business Overview
25.3.2 Product Offerings
25.4 Cellbricks
25.4.1 Business Overview
25.4.2 Product Offerings
25.5 Collplant
25.5.1 Business Overview
25.5.2 Product Offerings
25.6 Cyfuse Biomedical
25.6.1 Business Overview
25.6.2 Product Offerings
25.7 3D Bioprinting Solutions
25.7.1 Business Overview
25.7.2 Product Offerings
25.8 3D Systems
25.8.1 Business Overview
25.8.2 Product Offerings
25.9 3Dbio Therapeutics
25.9.1 Business Overview
25.9.2 Product Offerings
25.10 Desktop Metal
25.10.1 Business Overview
25.10.2 Product Offerings
25.11 Foldink
25.11.1 Business Overview
25.11.2 Product Offerings
25.12 Formlabs
25.12.1 Business Overview
25.12.2 Product Offerings
25.13 Felixprinters
25.13.1 Business Overview
25.13.2 Product Offerings
25.14 Fluicell
25.14.1 Business Overview
25.14.2 Product Offerings
25.15 Gesim
25.15.1 Business Overview
25.15.2 Product Offerings
25.16 Hangzhou Jienuofei Biotechnology
25.16.1 Business Overview
25.16.2 Product Offerings
25.17 Inventia Life Science
25.17.1 Business Overview
25.17.2 Product Offerings
25.18 Life Si
25.18.1 Business Overview
25.18.2 Product Offerings
25.19 Medprin
25.19.1 Business Overview
25.19.2 Product Offerings
25.20 Next Big Innovation Labs
25.20.1 Business Overview
25.20.2 Product Offerings
25.21 Nscrypt
25.21.1 Business Overview
25.21.2 Product Offerings
25.22 Ourobionics
25.22.1 Business Overview
25.22.2 Product Offerings
25.23 Poietis
25.23.1 Business Overview
25.23.2 Product Offerings
25.24 Precise Bio
25.24.1 Business Overview
25.24.2 Product Offerings
25.25 Prellis Biologics
25.25.1 Business Overview
25.25.2 Product Offerings
25.26 Rokit Healthcare
25.26.1 Business Overview
25.26.2 Product Offerings
25.27 Regenhu
25.27.1 Business Overview
25.27.2 Product Offerings
25.28 Stratasys
25.28.1 Business Overview
25.28.2 Product Offerings
25.29 Tissuelabs
25.29.1 Business Overview
25.29.2 Product Offerings
26 Report Summary
27 Quantitative Summary
28 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bjbvd7
