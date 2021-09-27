Outlook on the Adventure Tourism Global Market to 2028 - Players Include Contiki, G Adventures and Insight Vacations Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adventure Tourism Market by Type, Activity, Type of Traveler, Age Group and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Adventure tourism is form of travel which involves caving, climbing, cycling, hiking, hunting, rafting, and others. Tourism is a rapidly growing sector, wherein adventure tourism is one of its fastest growing segments. Australia, New Zealand, and India are few of the most popular travel destinations owing to it having great landscapes, good food and accommodation facilities. Cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Lakshadweep, and Perth allows a plethora of land, water and air based activities. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is also a home to beaches and wildlife sanctuary which further increase its popularity as a destination for travel.



The growth of the adventure tourism market can be attributed to the attractive landscape combined with availability of a large variety of activities within different cities of the country. Strategic marketing initiatives taken by players in the industry couple with increase in government initiatives to promote tourism, drives the market growth of the adventure tourism industry. However, risk involved in adventure travelling and unpredictable weather conditions are few major challenges for the adventure tourism industry. On the contrary, increase in social media networking has created lucrative opportunity for adventure service providers, as Facebook has become the most preferred social network among travelers. Surge in popularity of travel blogging/ video logging in the social media platforms such as Instagram, and twitter is further expected to pique the interest of travelers around the world to visit different places including, making way for growth in the coming years.



The global adventure tourism market is segmented on the basis of type, activity, type of traveler, age group, and sales channel. By type, the market has been classified into hard, soft, and others. By activity, the market has been divided into land-based activity, water-based activity, and air-based activity. By type of traveler, the market has been classified into solo, friends/group, couple, and family. By age group, it is categorized into below 30 years, 30-41 years, 42-49 years, and 50 years & above. The sales channel segment includes travel agent and direct. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.



Key Benefits

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019-2027 identify the prevailing adventure tourism market opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and supplier's tenable stakeholder's make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according their revenue contribution the industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Development of the global travel & tourism industry

3.4.1.2. Rise in disposable income

3.4.1.3. Pursuit of unique experiences to augment the tourism industry

3.4.1.4. Mobile applications, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence evolving together amid the proliferating tourism industry

3.4.1.5. High penetration of internet

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Increase in terrorism & crime rate, political uncertainty, and natural calamities

3.4.2.2. Nature and tourism no longer in sync

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Rise of social media positively impacting the travel industry

3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.5.1. Introduction

3.5.2. Impact on Australia adventure tourism market



CHAPTER 4: AUSTRALIA ADVENTURE TOURISM MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Hard

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. Soft

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 5: AUSTRALIA ADVENTURE TOURISM MARKET, BY ACTIVITY

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Land-based activity

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. Water-based activity

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.4. Air-based activity

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 6: AUSTRALIA ADVENTURE TOURISM MARKET, BY TYPE OF TRAVELER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Solo

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast

6.3. Friends/Group

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.4. Couple

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.5. Family

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 7: AUSTRALIA ADVENTURE TOURISM MARKET, BY AGE GROUP

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. Below 30 Years

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.3. Market size and forecast

7.3.30-41 Years

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast

7.4.42-49 Years

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast

7.5.50 Years & above

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 8: AUSTRALIA ADVENTURE TOURISM MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

8.1. Overview

8.1.1. Market size and forecast

8.2. Travel agents

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.2.3. Market size and forecast

8.3. Direct

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.3.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 9: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

9.1. Top winning strategies

9.2. Product mapping

9.3. Competitive dashboard

9.4. Competitive heat map

9.5. Key developments

9.5.1. Business Expansion

9.5.2. Product Launch



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. AAT KINGS TOURS LIMITED

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Key Executives

10.1.3. Company snapshot

10.1.4. Product portfolio

10.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.2. DISCOVERY NOMADS

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Company snapshot

10.2.3. Product portfolio

10.3. TRAFALGAR TRAVEL

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Key Executives

10.3.3. Company snapshot

10.3.4. Product portfolio

10.4. CONTIKI

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Key Executives

10.4.3. Company snapshot

10.4.4. Product portfolio

10.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.5. G ADVENTURES

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Key Executives

10.5.3. Company snapshot

10.5.4. Product portfolio

10.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.6. INSIGHT VACATIONS

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Key Executives

10.6.3. Company snapshot

10.6.4. Product portfolio

10.7. INSPIRING JOURNEYS

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Company snapshot

10.7.3. Product portfolio

10.7.4. Key strategic moves and developments

10.8. INTREPID GROUP, LTD.

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Key Executives

10.8.3. Company snapshot

10.8.4. Product portfolio

10.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.9. INTRO TRAVEL

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Key Executives

10.9.3. Company snapshot

10.9.4. Product portfolio

10.10. ULTIMATE ADVENTURE TRAVEL PTY LTD.

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Key Executives

10.10.3. Company snapshot

10.10.4. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7738q6

