Outlook on the Age-related Macular Degeneration Global Market to 2030 - Players Include Bayer, Pfizer, Bausch Health and Amgen Among Others

The global age-related macular degeneration market size is expected to reach USD 17.99 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth is due to high R&D investments for new product development, product launches, rising age-related macular degeneration (AMD) prevalence, and the rising geriatric population.

Among wet (exudative) and dry (atrophic) age-related macular degeneration, dry AMD is a more prevalent eye disease with 85-90% of cases causing vision damage due to excessive drusen development in the retina. National Eye Institute statistics suggest that the prevalence of advanced age-related macular degeneration in the U.S. was approximately 3 million in 2020.

There are no approved drugs available yet to treat dry age-related macular degeneration. This creates an opportunity for market players to address the unmet medical needs of dry AMD patients. However, for wet AMD, anti-VEGF drugs are used to treat and control the further deterioration of the condition.

Patients tend to discontinue their treatment without completion owing to frequent clinic visits and administration of drugs at shorter intervals. The key players are engaged in the research & development of longer acting anti-VEGF products to address the increased demand for such products. In February 2020, Novartis AG received approval for its product, Beovu, a macular degeneration drug from the European Commission for the treatment of patients with age-related macular generation. It is a long-acting drug to be administered at an interval of 12 weeks for the first year.

In addition, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.'s drug candidate, Vabysmo (faricimab), with an injection administration period of 4 weeks during loading dose; received U.S. FDA approval in January 2022 for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration. Furthermore, in October 2021, Roche's Susvimo received FDA approval and is expected to enter the U.S. in 2022. It is a refillable implant specific for LUCENTIS administration, with a refillable duration of six months. All these factors are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

The patent expiry year for EYLEA is 2023 in the U.S. and 2025 in Europe, depending upon several patent categories. Lucentis (F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.) lost its patent in June 2020 in the U.S. and will lose patent protection in 2022 in Europe. As a result, biosimilar manufacturing companies are leveraging the opportunity to penetrate the AMD market. For instance, in October 2021, Formycon AG and Bioeq AG received the U.S. FDA acceptance of BLA for the company's biosimilar version of Lucentis. The PDUFA date for the review of the application is scheduled for August 2022. All these factors could hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Report Highlights

By product, eylea accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the higher market penetration and patent protection. Beovu is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period due to patent protection and superior drying efficacy

By disease type, wet AMD held the largest share in 2021 owing to the availability of major anti-VEGF products including Eylea, Lucentis, and Beovu

North America held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to dominate over the forecast period due to better reimbursement facilities and the high adoption of novel age-related macular degeneration drugs for the treatment

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.2 Regulatory framework

3.3 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4 Pipeline Analysis, by Phase

3.4.1 Key upcoming products

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market driver analysis

3.5.2 Market restraint analysis

3.6 PESTEL Analysis

3.7 Quality Analysis of the market based route of administration

3.7.1 Intravitreal

3.7.2 Others

3.8 Epidemiology Analysis

3.9 Unmet Need Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Age - Related Macular Degeneration Market - Segment Analysis, By Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million), Patient Share (%)

Chapter 5 Global Age - Related Macular Degeneration Market - Segment Analysis, by Disease Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Global Age - Related Macular Degeneration Market - Segment Analysis, by Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Age - Related Macular Degeneration Market: Segment Analysis, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8 Global Age - Related Macular DegenerationMarket: Competitive Analysis

8.1 Recent Developments and Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.1.1 Major deals & strategic alliances analysis

8.1.1.1 New Product Launches

8.1.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

8.1.1.3 Partnerships & Agreements

8.2 Company Categorization

8.2.1 Innovators

8.2.2 Market Leaders

8.2.3 Emerging Players

8.2.4 Heat Map Analysis

8.3 Company Market Position Analysis

8.4 Vendor Landscape

8.4.1 List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

8.4.2 List of Potential End Users

8.4.3 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2021

8.5 Company Market Share, 2021

8.5.1 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

8.6 Private Companies

8.6.1 List of Key Emerging Companies

8.6.2 Regional Network Map

8.7 Company Profiles

8.7.1 F. Hoffmann - La Roche Ltd.

8.7.1.1 Company overview

8.7.1.2 Financial performance

8.7.1.3 Product benchmarking

8.7.1.4 Strategic initiatives

8.7.2 Novartis AG

8.7.2.1 Company overview

8.7.2.2 Financial performance

8.7.2.3 Product benchmarking

8.7.2.4 Strategic initiatives

8.7.3 Bayer AG

8.7.3.1 Company overview

8.7.3.2 Financial performance

8.7.3.3 Product benchmarking

8.7.3.4 Strategic initiatives

8.7.4 Pfizer Inc.

8.7.4.1 Company overview

8.7.4.2 Financial performance

8.7.4.3 Product benchmarking

8.7.4.4 Strategic initiatives

8.7.5 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

8.7.5.1 Company overview

8.7.5.2 Financial performance

8.7.5.3 Product benchmarking

8.7.5.4 Strategic initiatives

8.7.6 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

8.7.6.1 Company overview

8.7.6.2 Product benchmarking

8.7.6.3 Strategic initiatives

8.7.7 Amgen Inc.

8.7.7.1 Company overview

8.7.7.2 Financial performance

8.7.7.3 Product benchmarking

8.7.8 Biogen

8.7.8.1 Company overview

8.7.8.2 Financial performance

8.7.8.3 Product benchmarking

8.7.8.4 Strategic initiatives

8.7.9 Samsung Bioepis

8.7.9.1 Company overview

8.7.9.2 Financial performance

8.7.9.3 Product benchmarking

8.7.9.4 Strategic initiatives

