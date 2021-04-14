Outlook on the Air Quality Monitoring Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Pollutant, Sampling Method, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Quality Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air quality monitoring market reached a value of US$ 4.06 Billion in 2020. An air quality monitor refers to a sensor-based instrument which is used to detect and monitor the levels of pollutants, such as sulfur dioxide, nitrous oxide, carbon monoxide, particulate matter and volatile organic compounds, in both indoor and outdoor environments. On account of escalating levels of harmful emissions from vehicles and industries, a large part of the global population is at high risk of developing breathing disorders like asthma, and diseases such as lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The rising awareness among individuals and governing authorities about the adverse effects of air pollution is strengthening the demand for air quality monitors worldwide.



Several industrial facilities emit pollutants during their daily operations which causes a severe impact on the environment and the health of the people working on the premises. They depend on air quality monitors to examine dispersion, dry deposition and chemical transformation and monitor deviation from the air quality standards. Moreover, governments across both developing and developed markets are undertaking initiatives to make industrial operations more environment-friendly. They are also implementing strategies to monitor and improve the overall air quality which, in turn, is impelling the growth of the global air quality monitoring market. Further, manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch products and technologies. For instance, they are introducing low-cost as well as portable air quality monitors to widen their consumer base. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global air quality monitoring market to reach a value of US$ 5.98 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.68% during 2021-2026.



Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens, Teledyne Technologies, Emerson Electric, General Electric, 3M, Horiba, Merck, Aeroqual, TSI, Testo, Honeywell, Agilent Technologies, TE Connectivity, Tisch Environmental, Spectris, etc



