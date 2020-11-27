Outlook on the Alcoholic Beverages Global Market to 2026 - Featuring United Spirits, SABMiller & Heineken Holding Among Others
DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Alcoholic Beverages market is expected to reach $1932.79 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2018 to 2026. Alcoholic beverage is a drink has ethanol, usually familiar as alcohol. Alcoholic beverages are devouring across the globe. The benefits of devouring alcohol in limited amounts reduce in threat of cardiovascular disease, avoidance of cold, whereas having red wine reduces the danger of heart diseases and burns fat. They are fermented from the sugars in grains, berries, fruits, and such extra components as tubers, plant saps, milk, and honey.
Factors such as increasing demand for quality alcoholic beverages and boost in disposable profits of customers are driving the market growth. Though, huge price of premium products is restraining the market. Advance tools for alcohol product protection and ready-to-mix hybrid beverages are the opportunities for the Alcoholic Beverage market.
Based on product, beer segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to escalating demand for craft beer. Beer is the majority obsessive alcoholic drink across the world and contains around of alcohol.
The key vendors mentioned are United Spirits Ltd, SABMiller ltd., Heineken Holding NV, Constellation brands INC., Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV, Molson Coors Brewing Co, Bacardi Limited, Suntory Holdings Ltd, Pernod Ricard SA, Beam Suntory INC., Diageo Plc., The Wine Group LLC, United Breweries Limited, Halewood International Holdings PLC, Craft Brew Alliance Inc. And Asahi group holdings ltd.
