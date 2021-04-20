Outlook on the Aloe Vera Gel Global Market to 2026 - by Nature, End-use Industry, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aloe Vera Gel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aloe vera gel market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Aloe vera contains polysaccharides in the gel or latex of its thick green leaves. The gel offers several therapeutic benefits based on the high content of amino acids, sugars, enzymes, hormones, vitamins, minerals, etc. Aloe vera gel is highly beneficial in treating oral problems, microbial growth, skin diseases, digestive ailments, and boosting immunity. As a result, it is widely used across several industries, including cosmetics, personal care, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, etc.

The aloe vera gel market is primarily driven by the increasing consumer health consciousness across the world. The high prevalence of skin-related diseases, obesity, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, etc., is augmenting the consumption of aloe vera gel. Aloe vera gel has also been found to be beneficial in reducing inflammation, lowering the symptoms of acid reflux, decreasing cancer risks and treating hemorrhoids. The rising shift of consumers from chemical-based products towards herbal or organic ingredients is further driving the market growth. The increasing use of aloe vera gel in several personal grooming products, such as facial creams, moisturizers, anti-aging products, face wash, sunscreens, etc., is also catalyzing the product demand. Additionally, the rising popularity of aloe vera gel in the healthcare sector for treating mild wounds and reducing skin inflammations is further driving the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global aloe vera gel market to grow at a CAGR of 7.70% during 2021-2026

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Aloecorp Inc., Aloe Laboratories Inc. (Harmony Green Co. Ltd.), Forever Living Products Inc., Foodchem International Corporation, Herbalife International Inc., Lily of the Desert, Pharmachem Laboratories Inc. and Terry Laboratories Inc.



