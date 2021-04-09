Outlook on the Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Global Market to 2030 - COVID-19 Growth and Change

DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global antisense & RNAi therapeutics market.

The global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market reached a value of nearly $3,677.3 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.2% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $3,677.3 million in 2020 to $5,660.6 million in 2025 at a rate of 9.0%. The growth is mainly due to the growing demand for antisense and RNAi therapeutics due to COVID-19 which is expected to drive the demand for antisense and RNAi therapeutics. The market is expected to grow to $8,261.2 million in in 2030 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Reasons to Purchase

Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Develop strategies based on likely future developments.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.

Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global antisense & RNAi therapeutics market opportunities and strategies to 2030 report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers the following chapters

Executive Summary - The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

Report Structure - This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

Introduction - The introduction section of the report gives brief introduction about segmentation by geography, segmentation by technology, by route of administration and by indication.

Market Characteristics - The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market. This chapter also defines and describes goods and related services covered in the report.

Trends and Strategies - This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

Impact Of COVID-19 - This chapter discusses the impact of COVID-19 on the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market.

Global Market Size and Growth - This section contains the global historic (2017-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis - This section contains the historic (2017-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Segmentation - This section contains the market values (2017-2030) and analysis for different segments.

Regional Market Size and Growth - This section contains the region's market size (2020), historic (2017-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific , South America , Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region. The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies.

, , and and major countries within each region. The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies. Competitive Landscape - This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions - This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Opportunities and Strategies - This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions and Recommendations - This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for antisense and RNAi therapeutics companies in terms of product/service offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix - This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

The antisense & RNAi therapeutics market is highly concentrated, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 95.74% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Biogen Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Moderna, Inc. and others.

The top opportunities in the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market segmented by technology will arise in the antisense RNA segment, which will gain $1,362.3 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market segmented by route of administration will arise in the intravenous injections segment, which will gain $962.6 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market segmented by indication will arise in the other indications segment, which will gain $ 1,056.1 million of global annual sales by 2025. The antisense and RNAi therapeutics' market size will gain the most in the USA at $737.1 million. Market-trend-based strategies for the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market includes focus efforts towards the research and development of RNA therapeutics for orphan diseases, use of nanoparticles, develop new and improved antisense and RNAi therapeutics, and collaborate with other companies for product innovation and to drive revenues. Player-adopted strategies in the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market include investing in expanding operations through innovative product launches, and in acquisitions and mergers to strengthen their service offerings.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the antisense & RNAi therapeutics to focus on research and development for RNAi therapeutics to treat orphan diseases, expand product portfolios through collaborations, offer skimmed pricing, expand in emerging markets, promote their drugs through physicians and NGOs, increase visibility through websites and target people suffering from various diseases.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation by Geography

6.2. Segmentation by Technology

6.3. Segmentation by Route of Administration

6.4. Segmentation by Indication



7. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Segmentation by Technology

7.2.1. RNA Interference

7.2.2. Antisense RNA

7.3. Segmentation by Route of Administration

7.3.1. Intravenous Injections

7.3.2. Intra-Dermal Injections

7.3.3. Other Delivery Methods

7.4. Segmentation by Indication

7.4.1. Oncology

7.4.2. Cardiovascular Diseases

7.4.3. Respiratory Disorders

7.4.4. Neurological Disorders

7.4.5. Infectious Diseases

7.4.6. Other Diseases



8. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Trends and Strategies

8.1. Demand for RNAi Therapeutics in the Treatment of Orphan Diseases

8.2. Revised FDA Regulations to Facilitate Drug Development

8.3. Growing Demand for Nanoparticles for Drug Delivery

8.4. Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships



9. COVID-19 Impact on the Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market

9.1. Using Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics in COVID-19 Vaccines

9.2. How Antisense and RNAi Companies are Tackling the Virus



10. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Size and Growth

10.1. Market Size

10.2. Historic Market Growth, 2017 - 2020, Value ($ Million)

10.2.1. Drivers of the Market 2017-2020

10.2.2. Restraints on the Market 2017-2020

10.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

10.3.1. Drivers of the Market 2020-2025

10.3.2. Restraints on the Market 2020-2025



11. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market, Segmentation by Technology

11.2. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market, Segmentation by Route of Administration

11.3. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market, Segmentation by Indication



12. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market, Regional and Country Analysis

12.1. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

12.2. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

13. Asia-Pacific Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market

14. Western Europe Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market

15. Eastern Europe Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market

16. North America Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market

17. South America Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market

18. Middle East Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market

19. Africa Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market

20. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Company Profiles

20.2. Biogen Inc.

20.2.1. Company Overview

20.2.2. Products and Services

20.2.3. Business Strategy

20.2.4. Financial Overview

20.3. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

20.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.2. Products and Services

20.3.3. Business Strategy

20.3.4. Financial Overview

20.4. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

20.4.1. Company Overview

20.4.2. Products and Services

20.4.3. Business Strategy

20.4.4. Financial Overview

20.5. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

20.5.1. Company Overview

20.5.2. Products and Services

20.5.3. Business Strategy

20.5.4. Financial Overview

20.6. Moderna, Inc.

20.6.1. Company Overview

20.6.2. Products and Services

20.6.3. Business Strategy

20.6.4. Financial Overview

20.7. Sanofi S.A.

20.7.1. Company Overview

20.7.2. Products and Services

20.7.3. Business Strategy

20.7.4. Financial overview

20.8. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

20.8.1. Company Overview

20.8.2. Products and Services

20.8.3. Business Strategy

20.8.4. Financial overview



21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market

21.1. Secarna Pharmaceuticals Acquired Lipigon Pharmaceuticals

21.2. Astellas Pharma Acquired Gene Therapy Firm Audentes

21.3. Novartis International AG Acquired the Medicines Company

21.4. NeuBase Therapeutics Merged with Ohr Pharmaceutical

21.5. Novartis Acquired AveXis



22. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Opportunities and Strategies

22.1. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market in 2025 - Countries Offering most New Opportunities

22.2. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market in 2025 - Segments Offering most New Opportunities

22.3. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market in 2025 - Growth Strategies

22.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

22.3.2. Competitor Strategies



23. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market, Conclusions and Recommendations



24. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rab89e

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

