Outlook on the Athleisure Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Distribution Channel, End-user, Fabric and Geography

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Athleisure Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Distribution Channel, End User, Fabric, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Athleisure Market is estimated to be USD 144.25 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 281.4 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.3%.



The major factors driving the growth of the global athleisure market are the increase in the adoption of attractive and stylish athleisure clothing in offices and workplaces, the rise in the trend of health and wellness. Furthermore, unique brand efforts by manufacturers, which include advanced features of colors, fabric, comfort, and styling fashionable casual wear and the celebrity endorsements and social media participation by key players, have shifted millennials' and young customers' perceptions towards athleisure products, thus driving the market growth. In addition, the release of new goods by Manufacturers that are made of durable, robust, and high-quality materials and can be used for a variety of activities such as yoga, cycling, jogging, mountain climbing, snowboarding, skiing, sailing, and other sports are propelling and creating more opportunities for the market growth.



However, the fluctuating price of raw materials and the availability of various counterfeit products available in physical stores and online stores are restraining and creating challenges for the market.



Recent Developments



1. Puma & ac Milan launch new away kit celebrating fondazione milan promoting "from milan to the world" initiative. - 21st July 2021

2. Puma Launches New Era with The Ultra 1.3 Featuring A Unisex And A Women-Specific Fit. - 15th July 2020



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Athleisure Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Trend for Health and Wellness

4.1.2 Rising Trend of Athleisure in workspaces and social gatherings

4.1.3 Growing Millennials Population

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Availability of fake brands

4.2.2 Fluctuating Price of Raw Materials

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Stylish and Comfort Products

4.3.2 Growing Prominence of Online Shopping

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Instability in Commodity Market and High Cost of Athleisure

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Athleisure Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bottom Wear

6.2.1 Leggings

6.2.2 Shorts

6.2.3 Tights

6.2.4 Yoga Pants

6.3 Top Wear

6.4 Footwear

6.4.1 Aqua Shoes

6.4.2 Aqua Socks

6.4.3 Sneakers

6.4.4 Sports Shoes

6.5 Rash Guard

6.6 Wet Suit

6.7 Others



7 Global Athleisure Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Offline Stores

7.3 Online Stores



8 Global Athleisure Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Men

8.3 Women

8.4 Kids



9 Global Athleisure Market, By Fabric

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cotton

9.3 Neoprene

9.4 Nylon

9.5 Polyester

9.6 Polypropylene

9.7 Spandex



10 Global Athleisure Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 South America

10.3.1 Brazil

10.3.2 Argentina

10.3.3 Chile

10.3.4 Colombia

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 UK

10.4.2 France

10.4.3 Germany

10.4.4 Italy

10.4.5 Spain

10.4.6 Netherlands

10.4.7 Sweden

10.4.8 Russia

10.4.9 Rest of Europe

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.3 India

10.5.4 Indonesia

10.5.5 Malaysia

10.5.6 South Korea

10.5.7 Australia

10.5.8 Sri Lanka

10.5.9 Thailand

10.5.10 Rest of APAC

10.6 Middle-East and Africa

10.6.1 Qatar

10.6.2 Saudi Arabia

10.6.3 South Africa

10.6.4 United Arab Emirates



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Adidas AG

12.2 American Eagle Outfitters Inc

12.3 Artemis S.A

12.4 Asics Corporation

12.5 Columbia Sportswear Company

12.6 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc

12.7 EYSOM

12.8 Esprit Retail

12.9 Gap Inc

12.10 Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M)

12.11 Human Performance Engineering

12.12 Lululemon athletica inc.

12.13 NIKE, Inc

12.14 New Balance

12.15 PUMA SE

12.16 PVH Corp

12.17 Reebok

12.18 Skechers U.S.A., Inc

12.19 The North Face (VF Corporation (VFC))

12.20 Under Armour, Inc

12.21 VF Corporation



13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bh3rod

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

