Outlook on the Athleisure Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Distribution Channel, End-user, Fabric and Geography

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Athleisure Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Distribution Channel, End User, Fabric, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Athleisure Market is estimated to be USD 144.25 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 281.4 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.3%.
The major factors driving the growth of the global athleisure market are the increase in the adoption of attractive and stylish athleisure clothing in offices and workplaces, the rise in the trend of health and wellness. Furthermore, unique brand efforts by manufacturers, which include advanced features of colors, fabric, comfort, and styling fashionable casual wear and the celebrity endorsements and social media participation by key players, have shifted millennials' and young customers' perceptions towards athleisure products, thus driving the market growth. In addition, the release of new goods by Manufacturers that are made of durable, robust, and high-quality materials and can be used for a variety of activities such as yoga, cycling, jogging, mountain climbing, snowboarding, skiing, sailing, and other sports are propelling and creating more opportunities for the market growth.
However, the fluctuating price of raw materials and the availability of various counterfeit products available in physical stores and online stores are restraining and creating challenges for the market.
1. Puma & ac Milan launch new away kit celebrating fondazione milan promoting "from milan to the world" initiative. - 21st July 2021
2. Puma Launches New Era with The Ultra 1.3 Featuring A Unisex And A Women-Specific Fit. - 15th July 2020
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Trend for Health and Wellness
4.1.2 Rising Trend of Athleisure in workspaces and social gatherings
4.1.3 Growing Millennials Population
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Availability of fake brands
4.2.2 Fluctuating Price of Raw Materials
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Growing Demand for Stylish and Comfort Products
4.3.2 Growing Prominence of Online Shopping
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Instability in Commodity Market and High Cost of Athleisure
4.5 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Athleisure Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Bottom Wear
6.2.1 Leggings
6.2.2 Shorts
6.2.3 Tights
6.2.4 Yoga Pants
6.3 Top Wear
6.4 Footwear
6.4.1 Aqua Shoes
6.4.2 Aqua Socks
6.4.3 Sneakers
6.4.4 Sports Shoes
6.5 Rash Guard
6.6 Wet Suit
6.7 Others
7 Global Athleisure Market, By Distribution Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Offline Stores
7.3 Online Stores
8 Global Athleisure Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Men
8.3 Women
8.4 Kids
9 Global Athleisure Market, By Fabric
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cotton
9.3 Neoprene
9.4 Nylon
9.5 Polyester
9.6 Polypropylene
9.7 Spandex
10 Global Athleisure Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 South America
10.3.1 Brazil
10.3.2 Argentina
10.3.3 Chile
10.3.4 Colombia
10.4 Europe
10.4.1 UK
10.4.2 France
10.4.3 Germany
10.4.4 Italy
10.4.5 Spain
10.4.6 Netherlands
10.4.7 Sweden
10.4.8 Russia
10.4.9 Rest of Europe
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.5.1 China
10.5.2 Japan
10.5.3 India
10.5.4 Indonesia
10.5.5 Malaysia
10.5.6 South Korea
10.5.7 Australia
10.5.8 Sri Lanka
10.5.9 Thailand
10.5.10 Rest of APAC
10.6 Middle-East and Africa
10.6.1 Qatar
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 South Africa
10.6.4 United Arab Emirates
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Adidas AG
12.2 American Eagle Outfitters Inc
12.3 Artemis S.A
12.4 Asics Corporation
12.5 Columbia Sportswear Company
12.6 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc
12.7 EYSOM
12.8 Esprit Retail
12.9 Gap Inc
12.10 Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M)
12.11 Human Performance Engineering
12.12 Lululemon athletica inc.
12.13 NIKE, Inc
12.14 New Balance
12.15 PUMA SE
12.16 PVH Corp
12.17 Reebok
12.18 Skechers U.S.A., Inc
12.19 The North Face (VF Corporation (VFC))
12.20 Under Armour, Inc
12.21 VF Corporation
13 Appendix
