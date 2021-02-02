Outlook on the Automated Guided Vehicle Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Product, Battery Type, Component, Navigation Technology, Application, End-user, Vehicle Type and Geography

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market accounted for $2.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.95 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for automation in material handling processes, the rising popularity of e-commerce and an increase in demand for electronics and retail products are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, high initial investment, installation cost, and present financial crisis are restraining the growth of the market.



Automated guided vehicles are material handling automated machines that are programmed to move pallets, carts, and trays, among others, between different manufacturing and warehousing facilities without any permanent conveying system or manual intervention. Automated guided vehicles are installed by these facilities to enhance efficiency, which results in increased output, thereby increasing the profit margin of the company.



Based on the navigation technology, the laser guidance segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as it acts as an electronic eye to skip the obstacles within the path and this technology is the most flexible system for vehicle movement and offers accurate navigation. By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the rapidly developing e-commerce industry in several countries including China, India, and Japan and various initiatives by governments of several countries to support the development of the regional manufacturing sector or industry, providing lucrative opportunities for market expansion.



Some of the key players profiled in the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market include Uncease Automation, Toyota Industries, AGV International, SSI Schaefer, Denbach Robot, Hyster-Yale, Rocla, Oceaneering, Meiden America, KUKA, Addverb Technologies, Tompkins Robotics, Murata Machinery, JBT, KION, Hit Robot Group (HRG), Grenzebach, E&K Automation, Scott Automation, Daifuku, Seegrid Corporation, and KNAPP.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 End-user Analysis

3.10 Emerging Markets

3.11 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Unit Load Carriers

5.3 Heavy Burden Carrier

5.4 Tow/Tugger Vehicles

5.5 Pallet Trucks

5.6 Mobile Robots

5.7 Light Load Transporters

5.8 Underride/ Tunneling Vehicles

5.9 Forklift Vehicles

5.10 Driverless Trains

5.11 Assembly Line Vehicles

5.12 Other Types

5.12.1 Hybrid AGVs

5.12.2 Customized/ Special Purpose

5.12.3 Automated Carts



6 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Silica Aerogels

6.3 Metal Oxide Aerogels

6.4 Carbon Aerogels



7 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By Battery Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Nickel-Based Battery

7.3 Lithium-Ion Battery

7.4 Lead Battery

7.5 Other Battery Types

7.5.1 Ultracapacitors

7.5.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cells



8 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Software

8.3 Service & Support

8.4 Hardware



9 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By Navigation Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Traditional Guidance

9.3 Optical Tape Guidance

9.4 Natural Navigation

9.5 Magnetic Guidance

9.6 Laser Guidance

9.7 Inductive/Wire Guidance

9.8 Global Positioning System (GPS)

9.9 3D Vision Guidance

9.10 Infrared Guidance

9.11 Heat Map

9.12 Other Navigation Technologies

9.12.1 Inertial Guidance

9.12.2 Dead Reckoning Guidance

9.12.3 Beacon Guidance



10 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Trailer Loading & Unloading

10.3 Storage & Assembly

10.4 Raw Material Handling

10.5 Packaging

10.6 Logistics and Warehousing

10.6.1 Cross-Docking

10.6.2 Transportation

10.6.3 Distribution

10.6.4 Cold Storage

10.7 Work-in-Process Activities

10.8 Waste Handling

10.9 Trash Removal

10.10 Staging/Sortation

10.11 Roll Handling

10.12 Replenishment

10.13 Parts-To-Line

10.14 Kitting/Picking

10.15 End-of-Line Transport

10.16 Clamp Handling

10.17 Shop Floor Control



11 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By End-user

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Semiconductors & Electronics

11.3 Oil & Gas

11.4 Metals & Heavy Machinery

11.5 Healthcare

11.6 Food & Beverages

11.7 Construction

11.8 3PL (Third-Party Logistics)

11.9 Manufacturing

11.9.1 Tissue

11.9.2 Plastics & Polymers

11.9.3 Automotive

11.9.4 Pharmaceuticals

11.9.5 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

11.9.6 Defense

11.9.7 Chemical

11.9.8 Aerospace/Aviation

11.10 Wholesale and Distribution

11.10.1 Retail Chains/Conveyance Stores

11.10.2 Hotels & Restaurants

11.10.3 Grocery Stores

11.10.4 E-commerce

11.11 Other End-users

11.11.1 Textiles and Clothing

11.11.2 Printing and Paper

11.11.3 General Manufacturing

11.11.4 Electrical



12 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By Vehicle Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Standard

12.3 Compact

12.4 Hybrid



13 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.3 Mexico

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.2 UK

13.3.3 Italy

13.3.4 France

13.3.5 Spain

13.3.6 Rest of Europe

13.4 Asia-Pacific

13.4.1 Japan

13.4.2 China

13.4.3 India

13.4.4 Australia

13.4.5 New Zealand

13.4.6 South Korea

13.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13.5 South America

13.5.1 Argentina

13.5.2 Brazil

13.5.3 Chile

13.5.4 Rest of South America

13.6 Middle East & Africa

13.6.1 Saudi Arabia

13.6.2 UAE

13.6.3 Qatar

13.6.4 South Africa

13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



14 Key Developments

14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

14.3 New Product Launches

14.4 Expansions

14.5 Other Key Strategies



15 Company Profiling

15.1 Uncease Automation

15.2 Toyota Industries

15.3 AGV International

15.4 SSI Schaefer

15.5 Denbach Robot

15.6 Hyster-Yale

15.7 Rocla

15.8 Oceaneering

15.9 Meiden America

15.10 KUKA

15.11 Addverb Technologies

15.12 Tompkins Robotics

15.13 Murata Machinery

15.14 JBT

15.15 Hit Robot Group (HRG)

15.16 Grenzebach

15.17 E&K Automation

15.18 Scott Automation

15.19 Daifuku

15.20 Seegrid Corporation



