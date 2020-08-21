Outlook on the Automotive Motor Global Market to 2025 - Rising Demand for Energy Efficient Vehicle is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Motor Market, by Vehicle Type, by Product Type, by Application, by Demand Category, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Motor Market stood at around $ 31 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13% during 2020 - 2025.



The market is driven by rising demand for energy efficient vehicles and increasing safety regulations. Additionally, stringent emission norms and supportive government policies & schemes for the promotion of electric vehicles, especially on account of rising concerns about air pollution and climate change, is further expected to fuel the market growth during forecast period. Besides, growing demand for active safety system in the vehicles like electronic stability control (ESC) and antilock braking system (ABS) is further expected to foster the market growth through 2025.



Ongoing technological advancements and new product launches by the major players are also expected to positively influence the market. However, the need to reduce cost and weight of these motors can restrict growth over next few years. Moreover, strict regulatory norms by different governments around the globe for environmental protection and safety is further impeding the market growth.



The Global Automotive Motor Market is segmented based on vehicle type, product type, application, electric vehicle type, demand category, company, and region. Based on the vehicle type, the market has been categorized into passenger cars, commercial vehicles and two wheelers. The passenger cars segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the increasing sales and production of passenger cars. Based on product type, the market can be fragmented into DC brushed, BLDC motors and stepper. The DC brushed segment is expected to dominate the market on account of their increasing adoption in the early phase of electrification.



Regionally, the automotive motor market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the overall automotive motor market owing to the presence of major players operating in the region.



Major players operating in the automotive motor market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Magna International, Valeo S.A., Nidec Corporation, Borgwarner Inc., Mitsuba Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, and Mahle GmbH, among others. Leading companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions. For instance, in December 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Company signed an alliance with Nissan Motor and Renault SA to form a new joint venture company, which will be focused on research and development of advanced automotive technologies.



The Objectives of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Automotive Motor Market from 2015 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Automotive Motor Market from 2020 to 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Automotive Motor Market based on vehicle type, product type, application, by electric vehicle type, demand category, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Automotive Motor Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Automotive Motor Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Automotive Motor Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Automotive Motor Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Automotive Motor Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Motor Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Automotive Motor Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Two-Wheelers, Commercial Vehicles)

6.2.2. By Product Type (DC Brushed, BLDC Motors, Stepper)

6.2.3. By Application (Performance Motors, Comfort Motors, Safety Motors)

6.2.4. By Electric Vehicle Type (BEV, HEV, PHEV)

6.2.5. By Demand Category (OEM v/s Aftermarket)

6.2.6. By Company (2019)

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Automotive Motor Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Automotive Motor Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Automotive Motor Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Automotive Motor Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Automotive Motor Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Continental AG

14.2. Robert Bosch GmbH

14.3. Siemens AG

14.4. Denso Corporation

14.5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

14.6. Magna International

14.7. Valeo S.A.

14.8. Nidec Corporation

14.9. Mitsuba Corporation

14.10. Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

14.11. Mahle GmbH

14.12. Borgwarner Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



